Give Your Nespresso The Care It Deserves With A Weekly Clean Cycle
Regular cleaning of any coffee brewer is essential to maintain its performance, prolong its lifespan, and ensure that every cup of coffee brewed is of the highest quality. This is especially true for a Nespresso machine — the trusty coffee brewer is so easy to use that you may forget how hard it's actually working for you. Neglecting cleaning can lead to the buildup of coffee residue, oils, and minerals from water, which not only affect the taste of your coffee but also compromise the functionality of the machine.
Nespresso recommends a full descaling process when the indicator light goes on, or after 300 or so capsules have been brewed. Descaling removes internal mineral buildup in the tubes and tanks, using a special solution. But by simply running a cycle of clean water through your machine once a week you can remove coffee oils and stray grounds before they start to change the flavor of your daily brew.
Extra care for your machine makes better coffee
Original line Nespresso machines — the ones that use the smaller capsules — can be started without a coffee pod in place. To run hot, fresh water through these machines, simply make sure there's no pod in the brewer and press the start button. For your weekly clean, allow several cycles of water to run through, or until the water is no longer tinted coffee color. Vertuo machines won't start without a capsule, but they have a cleaning mode option that just takes three presses of the start button. Make sure your water tank is full because the machine will cycle almost a liter of water through the machine, which should be plenty to rinse away any debris.
While you're cleaning the insides of your machine, take a few minutes to also wipe off the outside with a damp cloth. Nespresso suggests putting the removable coffee pod and drip trays in the dishwasher several times per week, too. These quick steps will keep your machine in top shape and ensure each coffee brewed is as delicious as the next.