Give Your Nespresso The Care It Deserves With A Weekly Clean Cycle

Regular cleaning of any coffee brewer is essential to maintain its performance, prolong its lifespan, and ensure that every cup of coffee brewed is of the highest quality. This is especially true for a Nespresso machine — the trusty coffee brewer is so easy to use that you may forget how hard it's actually working for you. Neglecting cleaning can lead to the buildup of coffee residue, oils, and minerals from water, which not only affect the taste of your coffee but also compromise the functionality of the machine.

Nespresso recommends a full descaling process when the indicator light goes on, or after 300 or so capsules have been brewed. Descaling removes internal mineral buildup in the tubes and tanks, using a special solution. But by simply running a cycle of clean water through your machine once a week you can remove coffee oils and stray grounds before they start to change the flavor of your daily brew.