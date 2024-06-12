The Reason All Nespresso Vertuo Pods Have A Unique Barcode

If you've got a sharp eye, you may have noticed that every Nespresso Vertuo pod has a unique barcode. This isn't just an interesting coincidence; Nespresso takes its coffees extremely seriously. Every blend needs a different approach to get it just right, and by adding codes along the rim of each pod, Nespresso cleverly signals to its machine which one it's dealing with. The Vertuo machine reads the code and instantly knows how to handle that specific blend of coffee — giving you the tastiest cup possible.

For customers, Nespresso uses colors to distinguish the different blends. There's dark green for Stormio Boost, with its rich and woody notes, and the purple Altissio, with a creamy cereal quality. It's easy for us to see which blend is which by just looking at the color of the pod. We all know our favorite pods and quickly associate them with their trademark design. And for Vertuo machines, this is exactly what the unique barcodes do. Think of it as the machine scanning codes instead of us using our eyes.