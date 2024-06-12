The Reason All Nespresso Vertuo Pods Have A Unique Barcode
If you've got a sharp eye, you may have noticed that every Nespresso Vertuo pod has a unique barcode. This isn't just an interesting coincidence; Nespresso takes its coffees extremely seriously. Every blend needs a different approach to get it just right, and by adding codes along the rim of each pod, Nespresso cleverly signals to its machine which one it's dealing with. The Vertuo machine reads the code and instantly knows how to handle that specific blend of coffee — giving you the tastiest cup possible.
For customers, Nespresso uses colors to distinguish the different blends. There's dark green for Stormio Boost, with its rich and woody notes, and the purple Altissio, with a creamy cereal quality. It's easy for us to see which blend is which by just looking at the color of the pod. We all know our favorite pods and quickly associate them with their trademark design. And for Vertuo machines, this is exactly what the unique barcodes do. Think of it as the machine scanning codes instead of us using our eyes.
What does the barcode control?
The barcode on each pod isn't just a way for the machine to recognize which blend the user wants; it actually impacts the way Vertuo machines handle that pod. The code controls many different aspects of how the machine prepares the coffee, including how much water to add, how long to infuse it, and what water temperature to use. Even factors like the flow rate and speed of extraction are taken into account, thanks to that precious code. There are so many ways to optimize your Nespresso machines to get better cups of coffee, but it's pretty reassuring to understand just how much attention to detail it already automatically pays to your coffee pods.
In case you were wondering, the pod barcodes are almost impossible for the machines to miss. Nespresso ensures that each pod has the barcode printed five times and wrapped around its entire rim, so no matter how you place it in the machine, you'll get a bespoke coffee preparation. Not many people realize just how intricately the Vertuo machine actually operates. Nespresso's barcode system is impressive, making it easy to see why the company is considered such a pioneer in the world of coffee capsules.