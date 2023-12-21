13 Absolute Best Types Of Wood To Use For Smoking And Grilling

We've been around the barbecue block, sampling smoked meats and cheeses, drooling over cedar plank salmon, diving into juicy hickory ribs, and enjoying applewood bacon fried over an open fire. But since smoking is an art — and one we can always improve upon to enhance our grilling experience — Tasting Table reached out to pitmaster Will Hair of the SmokeMasters Championship BBQ Team, and Cary Kelly, butcher and meat-based recipe blogger, to determine the absolute best types of wood to use for smoking and grilling.

The best type of wood depends on the smoker or grill you're using and how often you plan on using it, as well as the food you'll be cooking. Both the equipment and food determine which wood you select, in addition to how much you use. With choices that include water smokers, stick burners, pellet grills, and charcoal grills, Hair advises newer cooks try a kettle grill or bullet smoker. For the more experienced smoker or serious pitmaster, Hair recommends water or pellet smokers.

Wood is best sourced locally, where it's readily available. Southerners may easily find woods like pecan and peach, while New England residents have easier access to woods like oak and maple. But more importantly, Hair emphasized taking time to learn about fire management in order to control the heat, regardless of the type or size of wood you use. And be sure to avoid using softwoods for cooking; they contain too much sap, which can create a fast, pungent burn.