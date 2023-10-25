Top Your Cedar Plank Salmon With Orange Slices For A Citrusy Kick

After trying the peppy flavor combination of salmon and citrus, you may find yourself including red chili flakes to turn up the volume of heat or using chili crunch to build a satisfying texture in your recipes. For a more aromatic flavor profile, invite ginger into the mix by topping your salmon filets with grated garlic, fresh ginger, and orange zest, and consider adding a touch of maple syrup to bring forward a sweeter note. A sweet-and-spicy dish is always one to be quickly scooped up, so you may want to set a bit of the glaze off to the side to use again. If you're using the cedar plank, just remember to soak the wood before cooking, so that there's no chance of it catching alight.

Garnish each dish with extra sprinkles of salt and pepper, and for a colorful presentation, serve it with slices of orange or light shavings of orange peel. With a recipe this bright to look at and to taste, you may be inspired to add orange zest to more of your culinary projects.