Nespresso Pour-Over Vs Cold Brew-Style Pods: How Do They Compare?
As a former barista, I can appreciate the convenience of a quick, but well-made, cup of coffee. That's where brands like Nespresso, with its line of easy-to-use machines and coffee pods, comes in. There are two specific pods that I was particularly excited to try from Nespresso, as they're designed to mimic two coffee shop favorites every barista knows and loves: pour-overs and cold brews.
If you're not familiar with these two types of brews, just know that they take quite some time to prepare. Pour-overs are typically brewed by slowly adding hot water to a coffee filter full of grounds, and cold brews can take up to a full day to steep. The more time you let these types of coffee brew, the stronger their flavor will be. But what if you could have a pour-over and a cold brew ready in just a few minutes? Well, Nespresso has decided to become the answer to that question. Of course, I needed to test both of Nespresso's XL pour-over and cold brew-style pods to see how they compared to one another.
Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.
What are the Nespresso XL pour-over-style pods?
Despite what its name suggests, Nespresso's pour-over pods do not require an actual pour-over brewing style. Rather, the pods are designed to mimic the enhanced taste of a pour-over. So, this means that you can get a convenient cup of coffee without the long wait time most pour-overs typically take. Like the cold brew pod, these pour-over-style pods are only available in XL. This means that only some of Nespresso's Vertuo machines brew these pods — like the Pop, Creatista, Lattissima, and Next. Each Nespresso XL pod makes 18 ounces of coffee (the normal pods only make 12 ounces). So, XL brews are perfect for sharing with a loved one (or maybe just hoarding for yourself).
Nespresso's XL pour-over pods are a classic medium roast. Like many strong pour-overs, the pods are marketed as tasting smoky and woody. The sleeve of seven pods cost me $11.55 plus shipping. If you live near a Nespresso store and are able to get them as singles, one pour-over pod will cost just $1.65.
What are the Nespresso XL cold brew-style pods?
Nespresso's XL cold brew-style pods are unique in that they can make a perfect cup of cold brew in just a few minutes. This pod is specifically designed to be made over ice, rather than brewed hot and then chilled. All you need to do to use the pod is to add cold water to your machine's canister, pop in your pod, and start brewing. The machine starts by brewing up hot water, then finishes with cold to get you the perfect cold brew flavor and temperature — no bitterness or over-brewing involved. For serving, Nespresso recommends popping a few ice cubes in your cup to ensure you get the same chilly temperature you'd normally get with any cold brew drink.
The primary tasting note for Nespresso's XL cold brew-style pod is caramel. A full sleeve retails for $10.85, while a single capsule will cost just $1.55. Like with all Nespresso pods, single pods are only available if you have a Nespresso store near you, while full sleeves can be ordered on Nespresso's official website.
Taste test: pour-over-style pods
The pour-over pod smelled delightfully smoky and hearty. Did it transport me instantly to a cozy coffee shop serving fresh, in-house pour-overs? Well ... yes, actually. It tasted very reminiscent of the delicious medium roast pour-overs I used to serve every so often as a barista. It's a classic full-bodied cup of coffee, which is something I think everyone can enjoy. It's smoky, rustic, and pleasantly acidic. The coffee is wonderfully bright without much bitterness, while the aftertaste is just like smoked oak.
I thought it was on the slightly darker end of a medium roast, which I still think will be pleasing to most palates. As always, the cup produced a delicious half-inch of crema on the top — the highlight of all Nespresso coffee pods.
Staying true to its name, one XL pour-over pod delivered an entire thermos' worth of coffee. Despite brewing a lot of coffee, the taste didn't waver — which I greatly appreciate. In the end, it held true to the smoky, woody, and earthy notes that Nespresso advertises.
Taste test: cold brew-style pods
The cold brew tasted slightly lighter than the pour-over pods. It was pleasantly refreshing, and I got hints of earthiness while drinking it. I definitely noticed the caramel-y taste when I first sipped it. It's a layered, lightly acidic brew that achieves a gentle balance between each of its flavors.
I am a sucker for Nespresso's crema, so I was pleasantly surprised to see that its cold brew still produces a lovely foam on top — and it holds up even after ice is added. This makes the drink simultaneously smooth and velvety.
It's also important to note that although the coffee has caramel notes, the brew itself isn't sweet. It smells like sweet caramel, but there's no sugary taste to the drink itself, which is a huge plus. I would say it carries a very slight bitterness instead. Its caramel flavor sat delicately on my tongue without being too overpowering.
The verdict: Which one was better?
It was difficult to compare these two Nespresso XL pods, but it ultimately came down to how well the flavor of the pod reflected the style of brew it was trying to imitate. I will say that the flavors of the pour-over-style and cold brew-style pods are quite different. If you like rich, smoky, darker-roasted coffees, then you can't go wrong with the pour-over. But, if you're a fan of coffees that have a more refreshing and caramel undertone to them, then the cold brew is all yours.
Overall, I think the pour-over pods were better aligned with the pour-over-style than the cold brew pods were with their respective style. That being said, the cold brew was absolutely successful and delicious; I just was blown away by how accurately the pour-over pods captured the taste of an authentic pour-over — and could be brewed in less than half the time.
If I had to recommend one over the other, I would have to go with the pour-overs because they have a classic flavor that would appeal to more people. These pods are a fantastic place to start, no matter what flavors or roasts you are particular to. That being said, if you can try both, you should. I can't wait to enjoy the cold brew again as soon as the weather turns a little warmer.
Methodology
I used my Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ machine for this review, which is designed to fit XL pods. I also ran a full cleaning cycle on my machine between each use to prevent any lingering flavors from affecting my review.
I tried both the cold brew and pour-over pods one after another so that their flavor was fresh in my mind when I compared them. I drank them both right after they came out of the machine so I could taste the classic Nespresso crema as it's meant to be enjoyed. For the cold brew, I followed the instructions on Nespresso's website, which was to put cold water in my machine's canister and then add four ice cubes to the cup after brewing.
In order to decide which one was my favorite, I focused on whether or not I thought the pods reflected the tasting description. Moreover, I wanted to see if they could truly mimic the taste of an authentic pour-over and cold brew. I put aside my personal flavor preferences (although I am a fan of both smoky notes and caramel flavors) in order to be more objective. The prices of both sleeves were extremely similar, so I did not factor that into my review. Both pods also brewed the exact same amount of coffee.