Nespresso Pour-Over Vs Cold Brew-Style Pods: How Do They Compare?

As a former barista, I can appreciate the convenience of a quick, but well-made, cup of coffee. That's where brands like Nespresso, with its line of easy-to-use machines and coffee pods, comes in. There are two specific pods that I was particularly excited to try from Nespresso, as they're designed to mimic two coffee shop favorites every barista knows and loves: pour-overs and cold brews.

If you're not familiar with these two types of brews, just know that they take quite some time to prepare. Pour-overs are typically brewed by slowly adding hot water to a coffee filter full of grounds, and cold brews can take up to a full day to steep. The more time you let these types of coffee brew, the stronger their flavor will be. But what if you could have a pour-over and a cold brew ready in just a few minutes? Well, Nespresso has decided to become the answer to that question. Of course, I needed to test both of Nespresso's XL pour-over and cold brew-style pods to see how they compared to one another.

