What's The Difference Between Nespresso XL Coffee Pods And Regular Ones?

Nespresso lovers are a devoted group of coffee connoisseurs, to be sure. There's a lot to love there, from high-tech machines to one-touch operation, and a wide array of international coffees tucked into cute little capsules. Most pods produce an eight-ounce cup of coffee. But if caffeine by the bucket is your thing, figuratively speaking, there's a version called XL pods that'll load you up with even more for the long haul.

The core difference between Nespresso XL coffee pods and regular ones is that the XLs produce more coffee. Most deliver 12 ounces, but one pod pumps out a whopping 18 ounces. They're also available in only a handful of coffee types, four to be exact. If you're willing to invest in the right machine, enjoy a smaller range of coffee flavors, and pay a few cents more per pod, then the Nespresso XL experience may become your new go-to java routine. These XL coffee pods are a bit of an anomaly in the Nespresso world, mainly because they're exclusive to a select few machines.

Nespresso offers two types of machines and corresponding pods: the "original system" and the newer Vertuo machines. The original machines don't participate at all in the XL party; only four types of Vertuo machines are designed to accept the larger pods. You'll need a relatively affordable Vertuo Next or Pop machine, or the more elaborate and pricey Vertuo Creatista or Lattissima machine. Then there are the compatible pods — two options for traditional Nespresso coffee brewing, and two for specialty techniques.