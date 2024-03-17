What's The Difference Between Nespresso Vertuo And The Original Machines?

The venerable original line Nespresso machines were first sold back in 1986, intended to be a convenient, pre-portioned way to brew espresso. The original machine was even designed to mimic a classic espresso machine, and it uses high pressure to brew, just like the real thing. The product was launched in Japan, Switzerland, and Italy with four choices of coffee capsules. Through the years, models were updated and changed many times and a long list of new coffee choices were introduced — but all still focused on the espresso market.

Original line Nespresso machines are simple to operate, with a minimum number of buttons to push to deliver a perfect shot of espresso in three strengths: Ristretto, the most concentrated, normal espresso, and the slightly more dilute lungo. The machines are factory pre-set to deliver the amount of water for these shots, but among the hacks you should know to get the most out of your Nespresso machine, a good one is to learn how to reset the amount to your liking.

You'll find a number of different original line styles, from small machines that offer two different brew sizes up to top-of-the-line machines with integrated milk foamers and digital displays, but what they all have in common is a focus on espresso-based coffee drinks.