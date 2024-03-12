Does Costco Sell Nespresso Pods?

Nespresso coffee machines have gained immense popularity for their convenience and quality, allowing coffee lovers to enjoy barista-level espresso at home with the push of a button. However, the ongoing question for many Nespresso machine owners is where to find affordable and high-quality pods to satisfy their coffee cravings. Costco, known for its wide range of products at competitive prices (and even high-ticket items), is often a go-to destination for many consumers. But does the wholesale retailer carry Nespresso pods? The short answer is yes, Costco does sell Nespresso-compatible pods — but with a twist. They are (technically) not Nespresso brand pods, but rather Starbucks by Nespresso pods.

These pods are compatible with Nespresso original line coffee makers, but not the Vertuo machines. For those unfamiliar with the terminology, Nespresso offers two main lines of coffee pods: original and Vertuo. The original pods are designed for traditional espresso brewing, while the Vertuo pods are crafted for larger cup sizes, including espresso, double espresso, and coffee. Currently, Costco carries the following original line pods by Starbucks: a variety pack with a mix of Starbucks Blonde Roast, dark roast, and flavored coffees, along with a few other popular options. The pods are also made from recyclable aluminum, which aligns with Nespresso's sustainability efforts.