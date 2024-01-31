The 12 Most Expensive Foods And Drinks At Costco
Do you want to enter a world of big-box groceries, discounted liquors, and $1.50 hot dogs? Of course you do. And a membership card is the only key you need to unlock the wonders that await inside your local Costco. But don't be fooled by Costco's famously low prices. There are some truly extravagant items hidden behind the $10 rotisserie chicken and family-sized cereals.
In the towering aisles, vast meat freezers, and glass liquor cases, there are gems that some foodies can only dream of. And as any adventurous Costco shopper knows, some store locations offer different products than others, making the search for an elusive champagne or caviar all the more exciting. Even Costco's website is harboring eye-poppingly expensive products. From extremely rare red wines to 72-pound cheese wheels, Costco is home to unexpectedly lavish foods and drinks, and all you need is a membership card to see them for yourself... and a small fortune. We've ordered this list from decently expensive to "Oh my God" expensive, so it's up to you to decide whether these foods and drinks are truly worth the price. Prices may vary by location.
$199.99 - Charcuterie Gift Box
Making your own charcuterie board from scratch can be sneakily time-consuming, not to mention expensive. One minute you're rolling up slices of prosciutto from your local deli, and the next minute you're trying to decide whether it's worth it to import a ham hock from a small Italian village. Enough. You don't have to be tormented by visions of lackluster charcuterie boards teeming with odd assemblages of cheeses, meats, olives, and pickles. Thanks to Costco's varied deli offerings, you can order a luxury charcuterie gift box online for $199.99.
Yes, it's one of the more bougie goods you can buy at Costco (and one of the most exclusive, as you need to be a Costco member to get it), but compared to how much you'd be spending on individual luxury ingredients at your local grocery store, it could easily be well worth the price. It's also chock-full of gourmet ingredients that are likely to make all non-vegans mouths water. We're talking smoked D'artagnan heritage ham, andouille sausage, chicken confit, and truffle butter — truly luxurious additions to any dinner table. They're also ingredients you may not have considered adding to your own spread. You won't find any cheeses in this 13-piece charcuterie gift box, but with all these fine meats, you probably won't even miss them.
$64.99-$289.99 - Pappy Van Winkle Bourbon
If you like your bourbon rich and mysterious, then look no further than Pappy Van Winkle. You'll probably have to look much further into your local Costco's offerings if you even want a chance at securing a bottle of the rare bourbon. In fact, Pappy Van Winkle bourbon is notoriously hard to find, so much so that we made a list of 10 potential ways you can score a bottle of Pappy Van Winkle. And if you're lucky (like, really lucky), you just might find your coveted bottle for a bargain at your local Costco.
In July 2023, a resident of Bellingham, Washington happened upon a bottle of 10-year-old Rip Van Winkle for the mouth-watering price of $64.99. When they posted about their discovery on Reddit, it was clear that this was no ordinary big box store find. Another lucky person found a bottle of Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve 23 Year for $289.99 at their Massachusetts Costco. According to the sly Redditors, the key to nabbing a bottle of the rare bourbon at a discounted price is to beeline over to Costco's glass liquor case, which can contain rare, sought-after spirits. There's no guarantee that you'll find the famous bourbon at your local Costco, or that you'll find it for less than the cost of an arm or leg. But isn't the search half the fun?
$270 - Dom Pérignon Champagne
The definition of "celebratory" is Dom Pérignon Champagne may be the world's most famous glass of bubbly, so much so that it earned third place on our list of the most popular wines you can buy at Costco. With the lowest cost being around $185, securing a single bottle isn't for the faint of heart or the empty of wallet. The classic champagne's high price is down to its exclusive origin in the Champagne region of France as well as its seven-year aging process. With this in mind, buying a bottle may feel a little intimidating. But believe it or not, it's possible that a bottle of the exclusive Champagne is sitting on a shelf in your local Costco right now.
You may be able to find a bottle of Dom Pérignon Champagne for approximately $270 at Costco. There's no guarantee that you'll find the beloved Champagne at your local Costco warehouse, and the chances of finding it on Costco's website are also slim... unless you have thousands of dollars to spare. Believe it or not, you can order a Collector's Edition Vertical Set of Dom Pérignon Champagne from Costco's website. The 24-pack contains Champagne from 1976 all the way to 2012, but don't get too excited: Not only is this amazing find only available to order in California, but you'd need an eye-popping $17,499.99 to do so.
$299.99 - Special Occasion Cake
When you put "cake" and "Costco" in the same sentence, chances are you immediately think about the famous sheet cakes. If your parents were card-carrying Costco members when you were a kid, then you definitely celebrated a few birthdays with a Costco sheet cake as the centerpiece. There are some well-known truths about Costco sheet cakes: They're extremely customizable, they can serve over 40 people, and at a steady $25, they're as easy on your wallet as they are on the eyes. But did you know that you can bring your childhood cake to the next level at Costco?
Available online only is Costco's "Special Occasion" cake, a two-tiered marvel that's filled with exquisite lemon curd and tart raspberry jam. The white buttercream frosting makes it the ideal canvas for whatever your definition of "special occasion" is, whether it's a baby shower, an engagement party, or even a regular birthday party. It's even elegant enough to be served at a wedding. The price is steep at $299.99, but with its charming floral design and respectable serving size (up to 22 servings), is it any wonder the cake costs so much? The cake comes from Gwendolyn Rogers' The Cake Bake Shop, so you can expect there to be a delicate dusting of edible glitter on your Special Occasion cake.
$349.99 - Rastelli's Grass-Fed Frenched Lamb Racks
If your weekly go-to dinners of chicken breast and ground beef aren't as satisfying as they used to be, consider adding a new protein to the mix. Many people connect lamb chops to Easter, but there are endless ways to enjoy the characteristically tender and juicy meat any time of the year. There's just one catch: depending on the cut, lamb is one of the more expensive meats on the market. So why not go all-in and buy a truly high-quality cut of lamb meat? We've already ranked every cut of lamb from worst to best, so all you need to do is grab your Costco card — and your credit card.
Available in-store and online, Rastelli's Grass-Fed Frenched Lamb Racks are 24 ounces of the purest, most succulent lamb meat this side of Australia. And we mean that literally since Rastelli's French Lamb Racks once walked the wide-open pastures of a livestock farm Down Under. That's why these lamb racks, which come in six-packs for a total of 9 pounds, cost a whopping $349.99. With no added hormones or antibiotics, these lamb racks are ideal for home cooks who want to make an impressive dinnertime display and are willing to empty their wallets to do so.
$379.99 - A5 Wagyu Surf & Turf Pack
Whether you're in the dog days of summer or are craving a warming wintertime meal, nothing hits the spot quite like surf and turf. The fact that it checks both the "red meat" and "seafood" boxes in a single meal not only makes it sumptuous, but effortlessly cool. After all, it's not every day that you find yourself peering over a plate piled high with lobster and beef that's dripping with butter. And when it comes to Costco's surf and turf offerings, the options are plentiful. From packs of filet mignon and crab cakes to premium steak burgers paired with lobster tails, Costco may be the unexpected champion of surf and turf. The thing is, the price of its most expensive surf and turf pack is as cool as it looks: $379.99.
The sky-high price isn't exactly surprising given the high-quality meats involved. A single A5 Wagyu Surf & Turf pack consists of two 20 to 28-ounce cold water lobster tails and, yes, two 6-ounce Japanese A5 Wagyu filet mignons; four packs all together is what gets us to the grand total of $379.99. Wagyu steak has quickly become one of the most coveted types of beef thanks to its exclusivity and high-quality flavor, and its reputation has only made it more expensive. In fact, depending on the amount you buy and where you buy it from, wagyu steak can cost thousands of dollars. $379.99 doesn't look so bad now.
$649.99 - Covap Jamon Iberico Bellota Ham Leg with Stand and Knife
The humble ham sandwich has been a constant companion for most of us since childhood. There's just something about the smoky flavor combined with fresh lettuce and tomatoes that reminds us of the comforts of home. As delicious as those memories are, what if we told you there was an even better type of ham out there? Now that you're all grown up, your taste buds are ready to graduate to a more mature, refined ham-consuming experience. And what's more mature than a $600+ leg of ham and a Costco membership card?
Golden-hued and imposing in size, the Covap Jamon Iberico Bellota Ham Leg is a truly beautiful sight to behold. The cured ham is known for its hefty price tag, so it's no surprise that its "discounted" Costco price is a whopping $649.99. This may sound unreasonable, but as any meat-lover would tell you, how an animal is raised goes a long way to ensuring a high-quality cut of meat. The livestock used to make the Covap Jamon Iberico Bellota Ham Legs have plenty of room to roam and are acorn-fed, according to COVAP USA. They come from the Valle De Los Pedroches region of Southern Spain, which is one of only a few places in the world that produces Jamon Iberico. Given its impressive size and weight (it's 15.4 pounds) Costco's ham leg also comes with a stand and a knife. Ham sandwiches just don't compare.
$949.99 - Wheel of Parmigiano Reggiano
From $1,000 steaks to $17,000 Champagne, it can seriously feel like people are spending way too much of their hard-earned cash on the gourmet foods you can buy at Costco. But here's something we can all agree on: You can never spend too much money on cheese (...right?). Well, you can put your undying love for all things cheesy to the test with Costco's whole-wheel Parmigiano Reggiano. As a Costco customer, you're undoubtedly accustomed to filling your cart with family-sized packages and big-box products, but we don't think anyone quite expects to discover the warehouse's coveted 72-pound wheel of Parmigiano Reggiano. Even more unexpected? The number "$949.99" on the price tag.
But hear us out: The mind-boggling price doesn't come without reason. Not only is the cheese aged 24 months for a fuller flavor and more crumbly texture, but it hails from Italy, aka the original home of Parmigiano Reggiano cheese. You know it's legit from the words "Parmigiano Reggiano" that have been burned into the rind. In fact, when determining how authentic parmesan is different from the American version, the price is one of the most obvious indicators. The fact that you can order authentic Parmigiano Reggiano from Costco for under $1,000 means that it's already been discounted.
$1,099.99 - Japanese Wagyu Boneless Ribeye Roast
We'll cut right to the chase: The Japanese Wagyu Boneless Ribeye Roast is the most expensive steak you can find at Costco as of 2024. It was on sale during the holiday season but has since reverted back to its original price of $1,099.99. Yes, you read that correctly: $1,099.99, the same price of a used MacBook or two weeks' rent (if you're lucky). But we aren't all Mac users or rent-payers, so it's perfectly reasonable to drop over $1,000 on a boneless ribeye roast (isn't it?). In fact, this price is actually considered to be a steal.
The Japanese wagyu boneless ribeye roast is 12 pounds of some of the highest quality beef you can find because of where it comes from. Wagyu cattle have been bred in Japan's Kagoshima Prefecture for generations, and their process of raising only the highest-quality livestock has been perfected during that time, according to Travel Japan. What makes Wagyu so special is its dependably tender texture and rich, complex flavor. Honestly, it's hard (but not impossible) to ruin wagyu beef because of its marbled consistency, which ensures a succulent and juicy cut. The price tag may be hard to swallow, but a well-prepared cut of wagyu boneless ribeye roast certainly isn't. After all, it has an astonishing A5 rating for a reason.
$1,999.99 - Plaza Golden Osetra Caviar
Expensive things often come in small packages, and this food item is one of the most notoriously expensive-yet-tiny foods out there. To the untrained eye (or even to a trained eye, if we're being honest with ourselves), a small bowl of caviar doesn't look very special, or even very appealing. In fact, those who don't have a stomach for seafood would probably go out of their way to avoid coming in contact with these minuscule spheres of briny goo (sounds appetizing, right?). For the rest of us, though, the allure of fresh caviar is impossible to deny – nor should you. At Costco, you can buy a 35.2-ounce pack of Plaza Golden Osetra Caviar for "just" $1,999.99.
What makes this caviar worth mortgaging your house, you ask? The answer lies with how caviar farmers — and the good people of Costco, apparently — obtain the coveted fish eggs in the first place. Two of the most popular types of caviar are Beluga and Osetra, and there are important differences between the two. Costco's extravagant offering comes from Osetra sturgeons, which are endangered. Because of this, the process of procuring roe is contained to a farm. The fact that the roe is farmed and carefully matured for over 10 years makes it a more accessible product, and therefore a more affordable one, all things considered. You'd be hard-pressed to spend over $2,000 on a more luxurious item.
$3,699.99 - Screaming Eagle Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon
You never know what hidden gems you'll come across in Costco's famous glass liquor case, and in 2023, one customer happened upon a real treasure. "Had to make sure I was seeing correctly," the customer wrote on the subreddit r/Costco_alcohol. As it turned out, the customer had stumbled across one of the rarest and most expensive wines not only in Costco but in the country: Screaming Eagle Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon. The wine is highly coveted and extremely exclusive, and a trip to the Screaming Eagle website won't help you secure a bottle of the rare vino. The company's waiting list is closed, and although other wine sellers have equally long waiting lists, sometimes the wait is as long as 12 years.
The lucky Costco customer who found the Screaming Eagle cabernet sauvignon had to shell out $3,699.99 for the bottle, and this is actually a steal: You'd be hard-pressed to find an aged bottle for less than $4,000 at any other online retailer. Don't be too discouraged, though; non-members actually can buy liquor at Costco in 14 states, and it's worth seeing if you live in one of the states where this is possible. You'll probably have to make it clear to the store greeter that you're only there to scope out the glass liquor case, as liquor is one of the only products you can buy without a membership card.
$6,999.99 - One-Year Emergency Food Pallet
These days, you can never be too prepared. Costco offers doomsday-ready survival kits for individuals and families, and you can't go wrong with stocking up on emergency food. Why not grab an entire warehouse pallet of emergency food while you're at it?
At Costco, you can do just that for $6,999.99. It's the online version of walking into the Costco warehouse and emptying an entire floor-to-ceiling shelf of food into your cart. The Mountain House Emergency Food Pallet contains 246 #10 cans of food for a total of 2,814 servings, according to the Costco site. This is enough food to last the average person a full year. Even though it's all freeze-dried, you won't be eating badly: There's granola and blueberries, chicken and rice, and spaghetti and meat sauce, to name a few. Best of all, there's nothing wrong with buying the pallet, storing it in your basement, and forgetting about it for a decade, because the emergency food has a shelf life of up to 30 years.