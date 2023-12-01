The Most Expensive Steak At Costco Is On Sale For The Holidays

If you're looking to splurge on your holiday meal this season, Costco is running just the sale for you: Its most expensive cut of steak, the Japanese Wagyu Boneless Ribeye Roast, A5 Grade, weighing 12 lbs, is on sale for $849.99. The usual price for this high-value meat is $1,099, so you'll save $250 if you purchase the steak. Wagyu is so pricy because of the strict guidelines that qualify a cut of beef as Wagyu. The meat must come from Japan and be from specific cattle breeds native to Japan. Most Wagyu beef has a certificate detailing the lineage of the cattle and offering information on the background of the beef. This protects the quality of the meat and keeps the product valuable.

The online-only sale has been running since November 16, 2023, and will continue through December 17, 2023, while supplies last. This limited-time opportunity, which includes free shipping, allows customers to experience authentic Wagyu beef at around $70 per pound. The typical price per pound for A5 Wagyu can run upwards of $120 per pound, so you'd be hard-pressed to find a greater deal than this if you've wanted the chance to cook and enjoy Wagyu at home. Costco's Wagyu is imported from the Kagoshima Prefecture in Japan, and each purchase includes a certificate of authenticity for your meat.