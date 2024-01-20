Beluga Caviar Vs Osetra: What's The Difference?

From the tiny orange masago found on sushi to dried Italian bottarga, fish roe comes in many forms. However, few hold the luxurious status of caviar — one of the most expensive foodstuffs around. While the high-priced, salt-cured bites are often grouped into a single category, there are actually many different types.

All caviar is derived from sturgeon, with all other fish eggs being referred to as roe — though caviar is technically just a specific type of processed roe. Around 29 species of sturgeon exist globally, with most inhabiting the Caspian Sea region of Asia and the temperate waters of North America. In addition to the species of fish it's derived from, sturgeon roe is further delineated into varying grades of quality and appearance.

The two most famous types of caviar are the shiny, black beluga caviar and the smaller, paler osetra caviar, with the former, especially, being considered one of the most exclusive foods around. Yet, there's more that differentiates the two types than availability. Each type of sturgeon roe has its own flavor, appearance, and characteristics. Let's dive into the details of what sets these two caviars apart.