Costco Sells Bargain Pappy Van Winkle Bourbon, But Good Luck Finding A Bottle

According to people who have gotten lucky scoring a bottle Pappy at Costco, the bottles are sometimes behind the glass case for premium alcohol, though they have also been found sitting out on a table. Sometimes there isn't even a bottle visible, but employees will hand out tickets to redeem for bottles. Some "drops" are first thing in the morning, but they have also occurred randomly in the afternoon, meaning there really is no way to predict when a bottle of Pappy will be offered for sale. Some Costco stores receive only one bottle, while others have received as many as 30 bottles in total or even per vintage. Sometimes drops of Pappy at Costco are announced on Reddit or other websites, and buyers have gotten lucky that way, if they just happen to be in the area.

The Old Rip Van Winkle Distillery only release bottles of Pappy once a year, typically in early October, and bottles usually become available at retailers between late mid-October and early December. However, scores of Pappy at Costco have occurred at different times throughout the year. Given all this uncertainty, it's best to always check the liquor section at Costco, and hope you get really lucky.