Costco Is Selling One Of The World's Rarest Wines, But It Comes With A Hefty Price Tag

Here at Tasting Table, we're all about grocery store wine. Costco might have only come in fourth place on our ranking of the 21 Best Grocery Stores for Wine, but now it looks like the tides could be shifting for the wholesale retailer. On the subreddit r/Costco_alcohol, one user posted a photo that was apparently taken in Newark, California, with the caption "Had to make sure I was seeing correctly."

The photo that has fans shocked shows a single bottle of Screaming Eagle Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon with a whopping price tag of $3,699.99. From the photo, the year of production is not visibly depicted on the bottle or the price tag printed by Costco. A trip to Costco might secure you a bottle of the rare vino, but a visit to the Screaming Eagle winery website will not. Fans searching for an e-commerce platform will instead find a waiting list with an average wait time of 12 years.

And, if your name does finally get drawn, the California-based winery only ships to a limited number of states. Since the release of its vintage collection in 2010, Screaming Eagle has even embedded its highly-coveted wine bottles with a bubble-coded security system between the foil and the bottle so that their authenticity can be verified and counterfeits can be weeded out. So, yeah, it's kind of a big deal — and it's an even bigger deal that, of all places, the retailer to finally carry a bottle is the same place that sells $1.50 hotdog combos.