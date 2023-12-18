23 Popular Wines To Buy At Costco, Ranked

Costco is a go-to shopping destination for stocking up on paper towels and laundry detergent. And who doesn't love Costco's rotisserie chicken? But there are more reasons than chicken to go to Costco, like shopping for wine. Due to its membership-driven business model, Costco keeps its wine affordable by limiting its product price markup to no more than 15%.

As a major retailer of wine, it also benefits from the ability to bulk buy, keeping prices low. Costco's pricing structure is an indicator of this. Most wine prices end in $0.99. However, if you see a price ending in $0.79 or $0.49, for example, the wine is either on sale or the company negotiated a lower-than-usual price with the distributor. Additionally, if you see an asterisk on the price tag, the product's availability will be discontinued in the future, so if you like it, buy now.

The likelihood of finding small, boutique-production wines is low. Instead, many of Costco's popular wine brands are recognizable and well-made. Drawing upon my training as a Certified Specialist of Wine and Sommelier tasting, reviewing, and writing about wine, this ranking is based on varying qualities, including taste, provenance, cost, and a winery's environmental focus. Still, enjoying wine is a personal, sensory experience, and every palate is different. The beauty of wine is that there is a style to fit everyone.