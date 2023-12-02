14 Best Value Kirkland Signature Wines To Buy At Costco

It's the time of year when home entertaining is at a peak as friends gather for holiday celebrations, which can quickly get expensive. However, it doesn't have to be if you shop the Kirkland Signature wines at Costco. The big box wholesaler's private-label wines offer great value at competitive prices. Costco does this while delivering quality products from well-regarded regions worldwide.

The wine resembles the Kirkland Signature liquor, where information about the producer is often limited. Still, every label provides regional, vintage, and varietal information. Costco works directly with the producers and importers for its Kirkland Signature selections instead of through a distributor, eliminating additional distribution costs to keep prices low.

Most stores offer a selection of Kirkland Signature wines year-round, including the Mendoza Malbec and California Pinot Grigio. Other options will arrive throughout the year. The rosé from Provence releases in the early summer, and the Rutherford cabernet sauvignon and Gigondas Rhone blend will come in the fall, around the holidays.

We taste-tested Kirkland Signature wines to see which are the best buys. As a Certified Sommelier and Certified Specialist of Wine, I have tasted and reviewed wines from throughout the world for almost 20 years. This knowledge helped guide our decisions for finding the best-value Kirkland Signature wines available today. And, there's great news for shoppers without a membership. Non-members can buy liquor at Costco in 14 states, including in New York, California, and Texas.