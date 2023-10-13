Hearty Mushroom Stew Recipe

Nothing screams warm and cozy quite like a bowl of mushroom stew. With its umami-rich taste and meaty texture this hearty stew is perfect for a meatless Monday, a vegan option for Thanksgiving, or simply a handy meal prep recipe that can be made ahead. Mushrooms are full of health benefits including being anti-inflammatory and helping build a strong immunity. They are also easy to cook with and available year-round.

Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe for hearty mushroom stew and says, "This stew comes together as easily as a big pot of soup and will fill your kitchen with a savory and mouthwatering aroma. I love to serve it with a batch of mashed potatoes and a green salad. This is one of my winter favorites."

Keep reading to learn how to combine 3 types of mushrooms into a delicious meal. Whether you eat a plant-based diet or not, you will have this recipe on winter repeat.