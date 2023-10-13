Hearty Mushroom Stew Recipe
Nothing screams warm and cozy quite like a bowl of mushroom stew. With its umami-rich taste and meaty texture this hearty stew is perfect for a meatless Monday, a vegan option for Thanksgiving, or simply a handy meal prep recipe that can be made ahead. Mushrooms are full of health benefits including being anti-inflammatory and helping build a strong immunity. They are also easy to cook with and available year-round.
Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe for hearty mushroom stew and says, "This stew comes together as easily as a big pot of soup and will fill your kitchen with a savory and mouthwatering aroma. I love to serve it with a batch of mashed potatoes and a green salad. This is one of my winter favorites."
Keep reading to learn how to combine 3 types of mushrooms into a delicious meal. Whether you eat a plant-based diet or not, you will have this recipe on winter repeat.
Gather the ingredients for hearty mushroom stew
To make this recipe, you'll need quite a few produce items so start in that aisle and pick up onion, garlic, carrots, cremini mushrooms, white button mushrooms, green beans, fresh thyme, and Italian parsley. You'll also need a package of dried porcini mushrooms and frozen peas in the vegetable category. "The combination of the mushrooms and vegetables in this stew is very satisfying and filling," Hahn shares.
To deliver the savory, umami flavor profile you'll also need some key condiments and seasonings. You most likely have oil, all-purpose flour, salt, and pepper. In addition to those, you'll need some Marsala wine, vegetable broth, tamari soy sauce, and tomato paste.
Step 1: Soak the porcini mushrooms
Add the porcini mushrooms to a small bowl and cover with 1 cup hot water. Let it soak for 20 minutes and save the water.
Step 2: Add oil to a pot
Add the oil to a large pot and bring the heat to medium-high.
Step 3: Cook the first ingredients
Add the onion, garlic, and carrots and cook for 5 minutes stirring frequently.
Step 4: Add the wine
Add the wine and cook for 5 more minutes.
Step 5: Add the flour
Add the flour and stir to coat the vegetables.
Step 6: Add some of the mushrooms
Add the cremini and button mushrooms and cook while stirring for 5 minutes on medium heat.
Step 7: Chop the porcini mushrooms
Chop the porcini mushrooms.
Step 8: Add more ingredients
Add the broth, reserved porcini water, porcinis, green beans, peas, soy sauce, tomato paste, salt, fresh thyme, paprika, and pepper. Stir.
Step 9: Boil, then simmer
Bring to a boil, then simmer for 20 minutes.
Step 10: Add parsley and serve
Stir in fresh parsley and serve. Top with more fresh thyme if desired.
How can I customize this mushroom stew?
If you are the type of cook who likes to use what you have on hand instead of following a recipe exactly, you're in luck because there are many variations you can make to this stew. Since there are so many different types of mushrooms you can feel free to use different varieties. "I like using a variety of mushrooms here, so a mix of portobello, shiitake, or oyster mushrooms also works. I would suggest keeping in the dried porcini mushrooms because they offer a significant boost in flavor and depth. Dried porcini mushrooms have a concentrated and intense umami-rich flavor, which enhances the overall taste of the stew," Hahn shares.
If you don't have Marsala wine on hand, try using a dry red wine like a cabernet or merlot. Or if you prefer to make this an alcohol-free dish, simply use more broth.
For vegetables, there are other options as well. If you don't plan on serving the stew on top of mashed potatoes, you can add cubed potatoes to the pot in the same step where you add the broth and green beans. Just make sure the potatoes are tender after 20 minutes and if not, cook a little longer. You can also sub in asparagus, red pepper, celery, and broccoli.
Can I make this mushroom stew in advance?
Like most soups, this stew is a great candidate for a make ahead meal. If you are a meal-prepper at heart and love to get a jump on lunches and dinners for the week, this mushroom stew has your name all over it. "I typically make some sort of stew or soup on a Sunday to have throughout the week. I find that these types of dishes actually get more flavorful the next day and really can fill in the gaps when serving lunches and dinners," Hahn shares.
If you plan to serve the stew over mashed potatoes, that's another item that keeps exceptionally well so both can be made ahead.
The stew should be stored in a sealed container in the fridge and will last fine for up to 5 days. Additionally, you can freeze it and it will be good for up to 3 months. "If you freeze the soup, just be sure to leave some room at the top of your container for expansion," Hahn explains.
- 1 package dried porcini mushrooms
- 2 tablespoons oil
- 1 diced onion
- 3 minced garlic cloves
- 2 chopped carrots
- ¼ cup Marsala wine
- 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour
- 8 ounces sliced cremini mushrooms
- 8 ounces sliced white button mushrooms
- 1 cup vegetable broth
- 2 cups chopped green beans
- 2 cups frozen peas
- 1 tablespoon tamari soy sauce
- 2 tablespoons tomato paste
- 1 ½ teaspoons salt
- 1 teaspoon fresh thyme, plus more for garnish
- ½ teaspoon paprika
- ¼ teaspoon pepper
- ¼ cup chopped Italian parsley
- Add the porcini mushrooms to a small bowl and cover with 1 cup hot water. Let it soak for 20 minutes and save the water.
- Add the oil to a large pot and bring the heat to medium high.
- Add the onion, garlic, and carrots and cook for 5 minutes stirring frequently.
- Add the wine and cook for 5 more minutes.
- Add the flour and stir to coat the vegetables.
- Add the cremini and button mushrooms and cook while stirring for 5 minutes on medium heat.
- Chop the porcini mushrooms.
- Add the broth, reserved porcini water, porcinis, green beans, peas, soy sauce, tomato paste, salt, fresh thyme, paprika, and pepper. Stir.
- Bring to a boil, then simmer for 20 minutes.
- Stir in fresh parsley and serve. Top with more fresh thyme if desired.
|Calories per Serving
|217
|Total Fat
|7.9 g
|Saturated Fat
|0.7 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|28.5 g
|Dietary Fiber
|7.6 g
|Total Sugars
|11.2 g
|Sodium
|913.7 mg
|Protein
|9.7 g