Grilled Za'atar Chicken Skewers Recipe

Za'atar is a traditional Middle Eastern spice blend that has been used for centuries in various regional cuisines. Its name comes from the Arabic word for "thyme," and while the specific ingredients can vary depending on the region or family recipe, the blend typically includes sumac, sesame seeds, dried oregano, dried thyme, and salt. Not only is this mix delicious, but it's also believed to have numerous health benefits due to the antioxidant properties of thyme and sumac.

If you're interested in trying za'atar, it's available in many grocery stores, or you can make it at home by combining the ingredients above. "Having a few spice blends in your repertoire can help you easily make tasty, flavorful dishes without much effort," says recipe developer Taylor Murray. Join us as she walks us through an easy chicken skewer dish that's dusted with za'atar and served with a punchy yogurt sauce.