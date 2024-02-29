What Makes Nespresso Vertuo Coffee Machines Unique?

Electric coffee makers are nothing new, with push-button technology making mad-dash mornings a little bit easier. But not all machines are equal, depending on your idea of the perfect cup of java. When coffee capsules, and the machines that power them, started landing in kitchens across the globe, it was transformative for a lot of reasons. Ease of function was certainly a major factor, but the quality of coffee in the capsules tended to be high, coming from major players such as Keurig, Nestle, and even Starbucks via its Nespresso collaboration.

But Nespresso revealed an even bigger fish in the technology pond when it introduced its Vertuo line of machines and coffees in 2014. Like the original Nespresso machines, the Vertuo delivers coffee via miniature enclosed "cups" of ground coffee, commonly known as capsules or pods. But Nespresso's coffee capsules created for Vertuo machines are considerably larger, made of metal, and have a round shape. These pods come with barcodes imprinted on the rims, which are part of the Vertuo machine's unique patented Centrifusion extraction technology.

After placing a pod into the machine's dedicated holder and closing the top, it locks into position, and with the push of a button, a whirlwind of activity begins. It sounds like an energetic hum, but you'd imagine a raging force of nature, considering what's going on inside. Instead of extracting coffee using pumps like other pod-based coffee machines, Vertuo's Centrifusion involves thousands of spinning rotations and the transference of information from individualized barcodes. Believe it or not, you get a highly personalized cup of coffee with no extra programming.