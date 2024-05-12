This Is When Nespresso Opened Its Very First Boutique

Nespresso catapulted into the world of coffee in 1986, and in 2000, love for the espresso-filled pods became an in-person experience in Paris. This first boutique store not only showcased a new logo for the entrepreneurial coffee brand, but also brought Nespresso pods directly into the hands of consumers without requiring an online order. The success of the Paris boutique led the brand to open up additional locations around the world where customers could sample different coffee flavors, buy Nespresso machines, stock up on new capsules, and bring in used coffee pods to recycle.

"Stores are destinations where people come not just to shop but to experience something special, something that transcends the transaction," Jaime Mur, Nespresso's global head of retail and customer experience, told Forbes. "It is a feeling that draws us to physical stores, no matter where we are in the world." The brand's marketing approach has research to support it. Research conducted at the University of Oxford has investigated how the coffee-drinking experience is affected by presentation — a key factor for Nespresso, and a differentiator at a time when the coffee world lacked color and choice. Though the company began packing its coffee in neutral tones, colorful pods soon began to indicate flavors and variations. As the University of Oxford's Professor Charles Spence explained to The Guardian, "You are trying to give people visual clues about the origins of the product."