12 Gluten-Free Pasta Brands, Ranked Worst To Best

Located in the frozen aisle, Capello's goes a step further in its gluten-free efforts by removing grains entirely from its pasta (as noted on the box). Comprised mainly of almond flour and eggs, this gluten-free pasta brand also contains a surprising amount of protein with 11 grams per serving. Since it cooks in less than two minutes, as well, it may seem like a great choice to keep on hand for quick meals. However, the positives stop there for Cappello's and its gluten-free pasta.

Not only was Capello's the priciest option I encountered, but its taste and texture were so far off from what you'd find with traditional pasta that I'd say it's not even comparable. Frankly, you can visibly tell this pasta contains no gluten before you even taste it. The noodles were mushy on the outside and tough on the inside, with a very distinctive taste and smell (and not in a good way).

The noodles also had a strong egg-like flavor that lingered far too long after I finished eating. Given the poor taste and just how unrecognizable it is next to traditional pasta, Capello's comes in at the bottom of this list.