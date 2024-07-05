20 Baked Pasta Recipes For Easy Weeknight Dinners

Most of us know and love baked lasagna, the cheesy one-pan Italian dish that bubbles in the oven for an hour, give or take. But other baked pasta dishes? Maybe not so much, mostly due to a lack of familiarity than a dearth of enthusiasm. Fortunately, our innovative recipe developers here at Tasting Table are addressing that straight on, with a plethora of baked pasta recipes ranging from simple to slightly complex, vegetarian to meat-embracing, and pretty much always filled with cheesy deliciousness.

We've rounded up 20 of our favorite baked pasta recipes for easy weeknight dinners and are happily sharing the love. Though stovetop pasta has its well-deserved spot in cooking repertoires across the globe, there's just something satisfying about a hands-off approach once the dish is assembled and popped into a preheated oven. When baking, the flavors intensify, while spices, herbs, and all kinds of cheeses blend in harmonious culinary glory. That goes double for tubular pastas, where all that saucy goodness slips and slides though the tunnels and crevices.

From exceptional interpretations of classic lasagnas to seafood-stuffed shells, pumpkin feta penne, Tuscan crespelle, and red pepper gnocchi, these recipes open new avenues of inspiration. If you want something more familiar or down-to-earth, check out our twist on Buffalo chicken lasagna, baked spaghetti, or a "dilly tuna" casserole with egg noodles.