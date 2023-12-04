Cheesy Gnocchi And Roasted Pepper Bake Recipe

The world can never have enough pasta dishes; comforting and delicious, you really can't go wrong with a homemade meal centered around perhaps the most versatile ingredient to come out of Italy. This cheesy gnocchi and roasted pepper bake recipe, created by Tasting Table recipe developer Jennine Rye, is a worthy addition to the pasta world. Bell peppers, red onion, and cherry tomatoes are roasted with plenty of garlic and herbs, before being blended into a rich and smooth pasta sauce before being baked with gnocchi. Topped with fresh mozzarella and basil, this dish is a celebration of simple, delicious flavors packed into a dinner perfect for two.

If you are an avid home cook, or you've scoured the supermarket shelves but haven't been able to lay hands on any premade gnocchi, you could always have a go at making your own. This particular pasta variety is ideal for those who enjoy learning new skills in the kitchen, but don't necessarily have the storage space for too much equipment, such as a pasta maker. If you don't have a ridge paddle to help give the gnocchi its final form, you can always just use a fork. Whether you choose to go with homemade or shop-bought gnocchi, why not give this super comforting cheesy gnocchi and roasted pepper bake recipe a go?