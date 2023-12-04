Cheesy Gnocchi And Roasted Pepper Bake Recipe
The world can never have enough pasta dishes; comforting and delicious, you really can't go wrong with a homemade meal centered around perhaps the most versatile ingredient to come out of Italy. This cheesy gnocchi and roasted pepper bake recipe, created by Tasting Table recipe developer Jennine Rye, is a worthy addition to the pasta world. Bell peppers, red onion, and cherry tomatoes are roasted with plenty of garlic and herbs, before being blended into a rich and smooth pasta sauce before being baked with gnocchi. Topped with fresh mozzarella and basil, this dish is a celebration of simple, delicious flavors packed into a dinner perfect for two.
If you are an avid home cook, or you've scoured the supermarket shelves but haven't been able to lay hands on any premade gnocchi, you could always have a go at making your own. This particular pasta variety is ideal for those who enjoy learning new skills in the kitchen, but don't necessarily have the storage space for too much equipment, such as a pasta maker. If you don't have a ridge paddle to help give the gnocchi its final form, you can always just use a fork. Whether you choose to go with homemade or shop-bought gnocchi, why not give this super comforting cheesy gnocchi and roasted pepper bake recipe a go?
Gather the ingredients for this cheesy gnocchi and roasted pepper bake recipe
To begin this cheesy gnocchi and roasted pepper bake recipe, first, you will need to gather the ingredients. For the sauce you will want a red onion, red peppers, cherry tomatoes, garlic, thyme, dried basil, and salt and pepper. To finish the dish you will also need olive oil, gnocchi (shelf-stable or frozen), mozzarella, and, to serve, fresh basil.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 375 F.
Step 2: Add the vegetables to an oven tray
Add the sliced red onion, red peppers, cherry tomatoes, and garlic cloves to a large oven tray.
Step 3: Add seasonings
Add the fresh thyme, dried basil, olive oil, and salt and pepper, to taste.
Step 4: Roast the vegetables
Transfer the tray to the oven and roast for 30 minutes, until the tomatoes are browning and the red peppers are soft with blistered skin.
Step 5: Peel the peppers
Let the vegetables cool for 10 minutes, then use your fingers to peel the skin off the red peppers. Discard the skins.
Step 6: Add ingredients to a blender
Transfer the onion, tomatoes, red pepper, and garlic cloves to a blender or food processor.
Step 7: Blend the ingredients
Blend the ingredients for around 30 seconds to form a sauce.
Step 8: Boil the gnocchi
Boil the gnocchi in salted water for 2 minutes.
Step 9: Drain the gnocchi
Drain the gnocchi over a colander.
Step 10: Combine the gnocchi and sauce
Add the gnocchi to a medium-sized ovenproof dish, along with the sauce.
Step 11: Top with mozzarella
Top the mixture with sliced mozzarella.
Step 12: Bake the gnocchi
Transfer the gnocchi to the oven and bake for 20 to 25 minutes until the mozzarella is bubbling and golden.
Step 13: Serve the gnocchi
Remove from the oven and serve, garnishing with fresh basil.
How can this cheesy gnocchi and roasted pepper bake recipe be adapted?
Life often doesn't go as planned, which can be frustrating at the best of times. Thankfully, while some things are hard to change, this recipe is not. If you have been unable to find all the ingredients for this dish, or you have particular dietary requirements, there will be a way to adapt it to suit your needs.
While this recipe celebrates gnocchi, if you are unable to get your hands on any, it is also possible to create this dish as an ordinary pasta bake, using whichever variety of pasta you have to hand. The sauce is delicious no matter which type of pasta it is paired with! Similarly, if you are unable to find certain varieties of tomatoes or red peppers, these ingredients can easily be subbed out; for example, it is possible to use ready-grilled red peppers in a jar to make this dish, which will also, as an added bonus, help it to come together quicker. And, if you are unable to source a ball of mozzarella, you can adapt this to whichever cheese you most prefer; cheddar always makes a delicious accompaniment to pasta. Whatever cheese you use, we highly recommend freshly grating or slicing it to add to your dish for maximum enjoyment, instead of using a pre-grated variety.
How can this cheesy gnocchi and roasted red pepper bake be served?
There is nothing quite like settling down to enjoy a home-cooked pasta dish that you've made from scratch, so you will want to make the absolute most of your meal. Dishes like this cheesy gnocchi and roasted pepper bake are ready made to enjoy as a meal by themselves, hot and bubbling from the oven straight onto your plate. However, including certain side dishes can really elevate this meal when it is served up.
If you prefer to keep things simple, a crisp side salad is a great accompaniment to this dish, adding texture and freshness to the meal. For the cooler months, some cooked greens might make a great option instead; simple steamed tender-stem broccoli or kale are both ideal sides for this gnocchi recipe. To further elevate the meal, you could make some garlic bread or toasted bread with a topping of your choice. If you would like to add a little more protein to your dinner, this recipe pairs really well with chicken, turkey, and lamb. Finally, for a date night or a dinner party, we recommend pairing this gnocchi recipe with a rich Italian red wine.
- 1 red onion, sliced
- 2 red peppers, cut into large wedges
- ½ pound cherry tomatoes
- 3 cloves garlic, lightly crushed
- 6 stalks fresh thyme
- ½ teaspoon dried basil
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- 3 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 pound prepared gnocchi (shelf-stable or frozen)
- 4 ounces mozzarella, sliced
- 1 tablespoon fresh basil, to serve
|Calories per Serving
|1,287
|Total Fat
|37.1 g
|Saturated Fat
|11.5 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|44.8 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|193.2 g
|Dietary Fiber
|14.1 g
|Total Sugars
|16.7 g
|Sodium
|1,431.3 mg
|Protein
|46.0 g