The Absolute Best Wines To Pair With Popular Pasta Dishes

Few things are as satisfying as a warm bowl of pasta, ideally paired with a glass of wine. Though the origin of noodles dates back at least 4,000 years in China, pasta is the quintessential dish of Italy. Some 350 pasta varieties exist in Italy, with each region of the Mediterranean country showcasing different shapes, sauces, and styles. The country also crafts wine from about 350 different native grape varieties approved for use by Italian authorities, which represent only a tiny fraction of the number of wine grape varieties growing worldwide.

Deciding on which wine to pair with a pasta dish can be challenging, with so many options to choose from. We suggest keeping a few things in mind, including focusing on the sauce. Though the shape of the pasta is important, as the shape will highlight other ingredients in the dish, the most essential element to consider when pairing wine is the sauce. Pasta sauces can be rich, so wine pairings need to have fresh acidity to help balance the flavor. Other ingredients in the dish should also be considered, like if it includes meat, which will require a wine with more heft and tannin, breaking down the protein's fatty qualities. To help guide you toward the best options, we compiled a list of some of our favorite wines to pair with an assortment of well-known pasta dishes.