Shortcut Chicken And Spinach Lasagna Recipe

Creamy chicken and spinach lasagna is warm, hearty, and surprisingly easy. That's right: Recipe developer Leah Maroney found many ways to take the labor out of lasagna, starting with the protein. Unlike a meat sauce that cooks for hours, shredded rotisserie chicken is a perfect shortcut, though any pre-cooked chicken (think last night's leftovers) is a great addition.

Next, a very simple cheese sauce is used in place of red sauce and ricotta, which means less layering and less time! Gouda and Parmesan cheese are the stars of the cream sauce, but there are so many possibilities — try using creamy fontina or Gruyere if you like a nice, nutty bite. To lighten things up, Maroney adds frozen spinach, which is already cooked down and saves you the trouble of adding messy handfuls of fresh spinach leaves to your pot of sauce.

To make things even more convenient, this recipe replies on no-boil lasagna noodles, so there's no need to fumble with hot pasta while assembling your layers. However, you can totally make this recipe with boil-ahead noodles, which won't require as much sauce in the baking dish. For an approachable lasagna you can make on a weeknight, add this recipe to your household's rotation.