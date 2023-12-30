16 Ingredients To Elevate Your Roasted Broccoli

If you think about it, roasted broccoli might just be one of the most versatile side dishes out there. First, there's the fact that you can buy broccoli whole, pre-cut, or frozen for ultimate convenience. Then consider that it can be oven-roasted, pan-roasted, or even air fried. Add in how many different entrees roasted broccoli pairs with, and you've got a winner.

When you put it in those terms, there's really just one issue: The taste of plain broccoli isn't always a crowd-pleaser. Broccoli certainly gets a bad rap among kids, and even as an adult, flashbacks to your parents using broccoli as a bargaining tool for dessert can make it one of the less desirable veggies.

However, with its bounty of health benefits, it's worth finding ways to make roasted broccoli a can't-miss dish at your dinner table, and that's where these sauces and seasonings come in. Whether you're attempting to make greens more appealing to a picky eater or you're just looking to mix things up, adding ingredients beyond the standard olive oil, garlic, salt, and pepper to roasted broccoli can go a long way in pleasing any palate.