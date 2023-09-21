Ina Garten's 7 Best Tips For Perfect Roasted Veggies

Roasting vegetables can transform ordinary produce into an elevated culinary experience, and it's also one of the simplest dishes any home chef can create. But achieving perfectly caramelized exteriors and tender interiors, while preserving the natural flavor of each vegetable, can sometimes be a challenge.

Ina Garten has mastered the art of roasting vegetables; throughout the years, the "Barefoot Contessa" star has shared many of her tips and tricks for achieving perfection every time. The famous chef, author, and host specializes in simple yet sophisticated recipes, and is a firm believer that a home-cooked meal doesn't have to be fancy to be good.

It's no wonder, then, that effortless vegetable-forward dishes are among some of her most popular recipes. Whether you're an experienced home chef looking to perfect your vegetable game or a novice in the kitchen seeking basic guidance, Garten's expertise can help you create roasted veggies that are nothing short of perfection. Below, a closer look at some of her helpful advice.