The Crucial Reason You Need To Keep Chili Crisp In The Refrigerator

Chili crisp. It's the bit of oomph you look for in a piping hot serving of congee, the spicy contrast you want in a cold bowl of sweet peanut noodles, and the unexpected — but totally appreciated — textural topping on your nightly helping of ice cream. Whether you opt for trendier chili crisp brands like Fly By Jing or Momofuku, more unique ones such as Barnacle Foods' Kelp Chili Crisp, or a classic container of Laoganma, chili crisp is one of those condiments you'll be reaching for on the daily to add texture, spice, and umami flavor dimension to even the simplest of meals. But no matter if you paid $4 or $20 for it, you're going to want to keep it in the fridge.

When it comes to storing your chili crisp, there are as many different directions as there are brands. However, James Park, food writer and the author of "Chili Crisp" — a cookbook devoted entirely to the Chinese condiment — told Epicurious that it doesn't matter what the labels say: "I always keep my chili crisp in the fridge because I think that locks the flavors and keeps the consistency longer." Studies, like the one published in the journal Frontiers in Microbiology in 2016, show that spicy foods preserve impressively well. But Park goes on to explain that even though chili crisp rarely, if ever, goes bad, your refrigerator is where it should go if you want to preserve all of its flavor integrity.