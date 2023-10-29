Use Up Leftover Alfredo Sauce To Dress Up Roasted Vegetables

First, let's discuss how much Alfredo sauce should be used to coat the vegetables. About ½ to 1 cup of the sauce should cover the bulk of your veggies if you're making a full tray. Remember that you want to coat them but not drown them in the sauce, otherwise, the vegetables will never caramelize in the heat. Think about further seasoning your Alfredo-doused vegetables with a hefty dose of cracked black pepper or red pepper flakes, as that salty richness could benefit from some heat cutting through it.

Next, think about what vegetables would work best with the Alfredo flavor; there aren't many wrong answers. Earthy root vegetables like parsnips, carrots, radishes, and turnips all welcome that Parmesan-garlic taste. Starchy potatoes and cauliflower are also natural pairings and are mild enough to work in concert with the stronger sauce. Even cabbage wedges would be lovely with a generous brush of Alfredo sauce and an extra pinch of parmesan sprinkled on top. The formula is fairly flexible, so feel free to play with a number of combinations. As long as there's Alfredo present, the results will be tasty.