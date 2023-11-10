Add Vanilla Bean To Your Butter For Richer, Sweeter Roasted Vegetables

Vanilla bean butter requires a vanilla bean, there is no way around it. In comparison to using extract, scraping the seeds of a pod will ensure the freshest and most vibrant flavors. Working with a bean is also just as easy since after the seeds have been collected, all you need to do is add them to a saucepan with a stick of butter over low heat. As the butter melts and eventually browns, the vanilla will simultaneously be infused. Once the mixture is fragrant, remove it from the heat and drizzle over the vegetables prior to roasting.

If you're at a loss for which produce exactly to use, rest assured that there really is no wrong answer. Naturally sweet vegetables like different types of squash are an awesome match for vanilla butter. Carrots, sweet potatoes, and parsnips also work well. In fact, even vegetables with a warm and nutty profile like Brussels sprouts or purple asparagus can complement the decadent butter. Otherwise, it can offset the earthiness of an onion or grassier greens like spinach, peas, or green beans.

Despite that roasted vegetables coated in vanilla bean butter are a pretty stellar side dish no matter what they accompany, we recommend serving them alongside something savory like a steak or juicy burger — your tastebuds will be begging for more.