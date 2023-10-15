Cider-Glazed Root Vegetables Recipe

Someone long ago figured out that it was ok to eat the roots of certain vegetables and it is a good thing they did — root vegetables like carrots, potatoes, sweet potatoes, beets, parsnips, to name a few, are rich in flavor, high in nutritional value, and offer versatility in cooking. You can eat them raw, add them to soups, grill them, bake them, or roast them to perfection. In this recipe, the root vegetables are roasted and topped with a thick glaze made from apple cider that transforms them into a sweet and savory side dish.

Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "Roasted vegetables are an easy way to prepare a variety of vegetables pretty effortlessly. The glaze that I've created to top the vegetables takes them up a notch from standard roasted vegetables and makes them perfect for entertaining, the holidays, or even a weekend dinner."

Keep reading to learn how to make this jewel-toned dish in less than an hour! The sweet and savory combination just may become your new favorite.