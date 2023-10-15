Cider-Glazed Root Vegetables Recipe
Someone long ago figured out that it was ok to eat the roots of certain vegetables and it is a good thing they did — root vegetables like carrots, potatoes, sweet potatoes, beets, parsnips, to name a few, are rich in flavor, high in nutritional value, and offer versatility in cooking. You can eat them raw, add them to soups, grill them, bake them, or roast them to perfection. In this recipe, the root vegetables are roasted and topped with a thick glaze made from apple cider that transforms them into a sweet and savory side dish.
Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "Roasted vegetables are an easy way to prepare a variety of vegetables pretty effortlessly. The glaze that I've created to top the vegetables takes them up a notch from standard roasted vegetables and makes them perfect for entertaining, the holidays, or even a weekend dinner."
Keep reading to learn how to make this jewel-toned dish in less than an hour! The sweet and savory combination just may become your new favorite.
Gather the ingredients for cider-glazed root vegetables
To make this recipe, pick up some sweet potatoes, purple sweet potatoes, carrots, parsnips, and onion from the produce aisle. "If you can't find purple sweet potatoes you can go with Japanese sweet potatoes or yams. Both will offer a nice variation," Hahn says.
For the glaze, you'll need some avocado oil, salt, apple cider, white vinegar, and sugar. "The sweet apple cider paired with the white vinegar creates a tangy glaze that complements the root vegetables," Hahn shares.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat oven 400 F.
Step 2: Prepare the vegetables for roasting
Add the sweet potatoes, carrots, parsnips, and onion to a bowl and toss with oil and salt.
Step 3: Cook the vegetables
Spread the vegetables on a baking sheet and bake for 30 minutes.
Step 4: Add glaze ingredients to pot
Add the apple cider, vinegar, and sugar to a medium pot and bring to a boil.
Step 5: Cook the glaze
Reduce the heat to medium high heat and cook for 50-60 minutes until it has reduced to ⅓ cup and is very thick.
Step 6: Add the glaze to the vegetables
Spoon the glaze over the cooked vegetables.
Step 7: Serve the cider-glazed root vegetables
Serve the cider-glazed root vegetables. Top with fresh herbs like parsley if desired.
How can I customize the glazed root vegetables?
To start, there are many root vegetables to choose from when making this side dish. "I like using sweet potatoes as the main vegetable here and have chosen 2 varieties, the common type that is bright orange inside and the deep purple type. Purple sweet potatoes have many health benefits and have been all the rage lately with the release of the Netflix documentary on the Blue Zones, the 5 areas of the world with the largest population of centenarians. I love to work these into my meals as often as possible," Hahn shares.
We've also used carrots and parsnips, but you can get creative with this dish and add any root vegetables that you have on hand or prefer. Regular potatoes, turnips, beets, radishes, rutabagas, celery root, Jerusalem artichokes, and daikon are all good choices and will work great in this recipe.
You can also customize the glaze with your choice of spices and herbs. Cinnamon and nutmeg are classic choices, but you can experiment with others like rosemary, thyme, or even a touch of ginger. If you want to add some texture and sweetness you can toss in toasted nuts like pecans, walnuts, and dried fruits after glazing.
What pairs well with the cider-glazed root vegetables?
When serving cider-glazed root vegetables, you can pair them with a variety of dishes to create a well-rounded meal. Roast Chicken is a classic choice that complements the sweetness of the glazed vegetables. Pork Tenderloin pairs wonderfully with apple flavors, making it a great choice. Grilled sausages, especially those with apple or sage, work well with the autumn-inspired flavors.
Any grain like a light and fluffy quinoa pilaf with herbs and dried fruits can be a healthy and satisfying side. A wild rice blend with toasted nuts and cranberries adds texture and a nutty flavor. A simple green salad with a vinaigrette dressing can provide freshness and balance or to add even more jewel tones this kale salad with cranberries can help round out a holiday spread.
Of course, bread is always a good accompaniment like a rustic baguette or artisanal bread is excellent for soaking up any extra glaze. With countless serving options, this dish is sure to make it into your vegetable repertoire!
|Calories per Serving
|174
|Total Fat
|3.8 g
|Saturated Fat
|0.5 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|33.0 g
|Dietary Fiber
|3.7 g
|Total Sugars
|17.1 g
|Sodium
|345.2 mg
|Protein
|1.7 g