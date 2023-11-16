A Packet Of Ranch Seasoning Is The Secret For Better Roasted Broccoli

Ranch dressing is on par with hamburgers and apple pie as one of the most quintessential American foods. Ranch has been America's favorite salad dressing for over 30 years, not to mention a popular dipping sauce for wings, pizza, and crudites. While mayo and buttermilk make for a rich and decadent sauce, it's the unique blend of seasonings that makes ranch dressing our favorite.

A packet of ranch seasoning has a much more far-reaching application as a flavoring agent. Using a packet of ranch seasoning in a roasted broccoli recipe is one of the easiest, most delicious upgrades you need to try. The seasoning is tangy, aromatic, and herbal, featuring dried and, consequently, more concentrated ingredients like onion, garlic, dill, parsley, and chives. Dried buttermilk adds to the tang while also providing a unique richness.

Roasting broccoli intensifies its vegetal savoriness and bitter finish. The ranch seasoning offers a zesty, herbal complement, while the buttermilk softens the bitterness. Hidden Valley makes and sells ranch seasoning packets anywhere you can get the brand's dressing. Furthermore, it contains MSG, adding an intense umami flavor to the mix.

As a premade mix, ranch seasoning will save you time, effort, and the expense of making an elaborate seasoning mix from scratch. All you have to do is sprinkle a packet of ranch and a few tablespoons of oil over broccoli, toss to combine, and roast.