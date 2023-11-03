Roasted Pumpkin Feta Pasta Recipe

When you think of pumpkins, it's very likely that your first thoughts will be of Halloween and of plump orange jack-o'-lanterns carved with spooky faces. When Autumn comes, this popular seasonal ingredient can be found absolutely everywhere, not just as decoration but also on menus and dinner tables in savory dishes, sweet desserts, and even drinks. But did you know that pumpkins, which are often thought of as a vegetable, are actually botanically classified as a fruit? Biologically, any produce that contains seeds is considered to be a fruit, so this also includes ingredients such as tomatoes and avocados; the more you know!

This roasted pumpkin feta pasta recipe, brought to you by Tasting Table recipe developer Jennine Rye, is made by roasting chunks of pumpkin and a block of feta in the same oven tray, before mixing them together to make a delicious sauce that is sweet, savory, and super creamy. Roasted garlic, thyme, and fresh sage give the sauce an extra kick, and spinach and cooked pasta are added to finish off this dish, along with a sprinkling of toasted pine nuts. This pumpkin feta pasta recipe is both warming and comforting; the perfect meal for a chilly Autumn evening.