White Sauce Chicken And Brussels Sprouts Pasta Bake Recipe

Let's face it, you won't find many people fighting for the Brussels sprouts around the average family dinner table, due to many years of over-boiling and bad marketing for this unlucky veggie. So if you do end up with a load of leftover roasted Brussels sprouts after your big holiday dinner, this pasta bake recipe is an ideal way to make use of them.

From the kitchen of Tasting Table recipe developer Jennine Rye, this dish features deliciously caramelized Brussels sprouts, chicken, and bacon in a wonderfully creamy white sauce enhanced with flavors of roasted garlic, Dijon mustard, and nutmeg. Mixed with pasta and then topped with grated cheddar cheese and fresh breadcrumbs, this pasta bake is cooked in the oven until the sauce is bubbling and the top is golden and crisp.

This recipe cleverly transforms the often neglected Brussels sprout into a truly scrumptious dish. Roasting is by far the superior way to prepare this vegetable, resulting in wonderfully nutty flavor with just a hint of sweetness. Why not give this recipe a try? You might just discover a newfound love for the nutritious and versatile Brussels sprout!