11 Baked Pasta Dishes You Should Know

Lasagna is an iconic dish that has been coming out of Italian kitchens since the Middle Ages, when one of the earliest cookbooks, a 14th-century manuscript called "Liber de Coquina," instructed cooks to layer thin sheets of boiled pasta with grated cheese and spices. We may never know who decided to add sauce and stick it all in the oven, but our tables — and our freezers — are forever grateful for their ingenuity.

Wide noodles are what set lasagna apart from other baked pasta. Ambitious cooks can show off by rolling out paper-thin homemade noodles rich with egg yolks and cutting them into wide rectangles. If making homemade pasta isn't your cup of tea, let the magic of no-boil noodles save you a lot of time and still deliver major results.

Lasagna bolognese is by far the most popular iteration, combining velvety béchamel and rich, meaty bolognese sauce in each layer. Ricotta adds creaminess and mozzarella provides the cheese pull, though if you're not a fan of cooked ricotta you'll definitely want to explore mornay sauce — béchamel with cheese stirred in — on your next lasagna adventure. It gets cheesy goodness into every bite without the sometimes crumbly texture.

Of course, bolognese isn't your only choice. Substitute meat for mushrooms or braised greens, trade red sauce for an extra dose of mornay, or go totally vegan with a veggie-heavy red sauce and nutritional yeast instead of Parmigiano Reggiano to give a punch of umami to all those veggies.