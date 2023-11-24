What To Know When Shopping For Olive Oil To Find The Best Bottle Every Time

Olive oil is often considered the holy grail of cooking oils, and for good reason – it's rich in antioxidants, has anti-inflammatory properties, and protects against heart disease. This popularity comes at a price, though. Quality olive oil can be expensive. If we're going to shell out the cash to get the good stuff, we want to make sure that we're getting the premium quality we're paying for.

That's why we reached out to Katerina Mountanos, certified olive oil sommelier and founder of Mediterranean-rooted olive oil and lifestyle brand Kosterina, to see if she had any helpful tips on how to tell premium olive oil from the frauds. She was a treasure trove of information, eager to share her love of all things olive.

We discussed two different ways to identify good quality extra virgin olive oil (EVOO): while you're still at the grocery store and once you're home with an open bottle. If you can taste the olive oil, it's not hard to figure out if you like it or not. But it's a whole lot better if we know good from bad before we actually pay for the stuff instead of guessing and getting stuck with a subpar product for however many months it takes to work through it. We covered both so you'll be prepared for any situation.