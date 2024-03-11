Baked Creamy Red Pepper Penne Pasta Recipe

Baked pasta dishes are the cream of the crop when it comes to comfort food meals. The baking process allows the flavors to intensify, creating a more complex and harmonious profile and allows the cheesy goodness to get into every nook and cranny of the pasta. We're elevating the sauce with roasted red peppers to add a hint of smokiness and lots of extra flavor, and topping this dish with butter toasted breadcrumbs to add a subtle crunch.

Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "Baked pasta dishes are nice for several reasons, but my favorite is that you can prepare this ahead of time and bake it right before serving." This dish is great for entertaining, easily feeding a crowd with ease, though it's just as good for a family dinner when you have more time earlier in the day to get everything together.