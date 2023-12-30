Everyday Salad With Herby Lemon Vinaigrette Recipe

Salad recipes have really branched out over the years, both in terms of ingredients and preparation methods. For example, they can be enjoyed as a starter, as a side, or as a main. They can be served warm or cold, and they can showcase raw or cooked vegetables, not to mention any protein or dressing under the sun. Still, amid countless options, the basic everyday salad is still a culinary staple every home cook should master.

Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe for her preferred everyday salad with herby lemon vinaigrette and says, "I grew up having a fresh salad every night with dinner, and it's such a good habit to get into. Leafy greens are a superstar when it comes to health benefits, and adding a few other veggies along with a great dressing can really top off a meal." Read on to learn how to make this simple salad that is loaded with nutrients.