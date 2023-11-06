White Spinach And Artichoke Lasagna Recipe

Lasagna is one of those dishes that is a whole meal in itself, so it can easily be served without any sides. However, a simple mixed-leaf salad adds freshness to this white spinach and artichoke lasagna, as well as a pop of color. Another delicious option to add a little more substance to the meal is freshly baked garlic bread; the flavors pair really well with the creamy tangy richness of the lasagna.

If you're going to serve this white spinach and artichoke lasagna for company it can be prepared in advance. As the filling is cold, everything can easily be layered up and then stored in the fridge for a few hours until you are ready for dinner. This means it can be baking in the oven as you enjoy drinks and appetizers with your guests.

You can also serve the leftovers for a quick weeknight dinner. Lasagna is one of those dishes that seems to taste even better the day after it was first made, and this recipe is no exception. This lasagna can simply be covered or transferred to an airtight container and stored in the fridge for up to 4 days. To reheat the lasagna you can either use the oven or the microwave, depending on how hungry you are!