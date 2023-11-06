White Spinach And Artichoke Lasagna Recipe
Who doesn't enjoy a classic lasagna? A rich tomato bolognese layered between sheets of pasta and topped with irresistibly creamy béchamel sauce: It's a guaranteed winner. However, one of the best qualities of lasagna is its adaptability, and there's no reason to keep returning to the same meat-based lasagna recipe when there is so much variety available to you.
This white spinach and artichoke lasagna recipe, created by recipe developer Jennine Rye, gives a new spin on an old classic to create a meal that will be loved by meat eaters and vegetarians alike. A rich and flavorful filling of fresh spinach, artichokes, ricotta, cream cheese, Parmesan, garlic, and herbs makes this lasagna creamy and delicious. Layered between sheets of lasagna and a silky smooth béchamel, and topped with crispy breadcrumbs and mozzarella, this recipe is perfectly balanced in both flavor and texture. This white spinach and artichoke lasagna perfectly straddles the line between light dinner and cozy comfort food, making it an ideal dinner option no matter the time of year.
Gather the ingredients for this white spinach and artichoke lasagna recipe
To begin this white spinach and artichoke lasagna recipe, first you will need to gather the ingredients. For the filling you will want spinach, butter, canned artichokes, cream cheese, ricotta, Parmesan, Italian herbs, garlic powder, and salt and pepper. For the white sauce you will additionally need more butter, flour, milk, a bay leaf, and nutmeg. Finally, you will require lasagna sheets, mozzarella, and fresh breadcrumbs to complete this lasagna.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 375 F.
Step 2: Cook the spinach
In a large pan over medium heat, add 1 tablespoon of butter and the spinach, and cook for a few minutes until the spinach has wilted. Set to one side to cool.
Step 3: Chop the artichokes
Drain the artichoke hearts and then chop them finely.
Step 4: Chop the spinach
Wring out the cooled spinach to remove any excess water, and then finely chop.
Step 5: Prepare the filling
In a large bowl, combine the artichoke and spinach with the cream cheese, ricotta, Parmesan, herbs, and garlic powder. Season with salt and pepper, to taste.
Step 6: Begin the white sauce
Heat a medium-sized saucepan to a medium heat and melt 2 tablespoons butter.
Step 7: Make a roux
Whisk in the flour to make a roux.
Step 8: Add the milk
Slowly add the milk to the pan, and then add the bay leaf and the nutmeg. Keep whisking until the sauce is smooth and thickened.
Step 9: Layer up the lasagna
In a large lasagna dish, layer up the lasagna sheets, the artichoke and spinach mixture, and the béchamel, starting with a thin layer of béchamel so the lasagna sheets don't stick.
Step 10: Top with mozzarella and breadcrumbs
Top with the grated mozzarella and breadcrumbs, along with a little black pepper.
Step 11: Bake the lasagna
Bake in the oven for 45 minutes, until the lasagna sheets are soft and the top is golden.
How can white spinach and artichoke lasagna be served and stored?
Lasagna is one of those dishes that is a whole meal in itself, so it can easily be served without any sides. However, a simple mixed-leaf salad adds freshness to this white spinach and artichoke lasagna, as well as a pop of color. Another delicious option to add a little more substance to the meal is freshly baked garlic bread; the flavors pair really well with the creamy tangy richness of the lasagna.
If you're going to serve this white spinach and artichoke lasagna for company it can be prepared in advance. As the filling is cold, everything can easily be layered up and then stored in the fridge for a few hours until you are ready for dinner. This means it can be baking in the oven as you enjoy drinks and appetizers with your guests.
You can also serve the leftovers for a quick weeknight dinner. Lasagna is one of those dishes that seems to taste even better the day after it was first made, and this recipe is no exception. This lasagna can simply be covered or transferred to an airtight container and stored in the fridge for up to 4 days. To reheat the lasagna you can either use the oven or the microwave, depending on how hungry you are!
How can this recipe for spinach and artichoke lasagna be switched up?
Perhaps the greatest thing about lasagna, aside from how delicious and comforting it is, is that it is such a versatile meal. Once you've moved beyond the idea that lasagna is a bolognese-based dish, the sky really is the limit. This recipe relies on a combination of four different cheeses to make it irresistibly tangy and creamy; ricotta, cream cheese, Parmesan, and mozzarella. A great way to add flavor to this lasagna is to play around with different types of cheeses. As long as you keep a few soft cheeses in the mix, this recipe will still have a perfectly melty texture. Similarly, adding different vegetables, such as broccoli or roasted peppers, or introducing some fresh herbs, such as basil, both add variation to this recipe.
If you are looking for dietary substitutes, this lasagna can easily be made gluten-free by swapping out the lasagna sheets and the flour for gluten-free varieties. If you are unable to source any gluten-free lasagna sheets, a great alternative is using thinly sliced vegetables, with zucchini being the ideal replacement.
- 1 pound fresh young spinach
- 3 tablespoons butter, divided
- 1 14-ounce can artichoke hearts
- 1 8-ounce package (1 cup) cream cheese
- 1 ½ cups ricotta
- ½ cup grated Parmesan
- 1 teaspoon dried Italian herbs
- ½ teaspoon garlic powder
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- 2 tablespoons flour
- 2 cups milk
- 1 bay leaf
- Pinch of nutmeg
- 20 lasagna sheets
- 1 ½ cups grated mozzarella
- ½ cup fresh breadcrumbs
- Preheat the oven to 375 F.
- In a large pan over medium heat, add 1 tablespoon of butter and the spinach, and cook for a few minutes until the spinach has wilted. Set to one side to cool.
- Drain the artichoke hearts and then chop them finely.
- Wring out the cooled spinach to remove any excess water, and then finely chop.
- In a large bowl, combine the artichoke and spinach with the cream cheese, ricotta, Parmesan, herbs, and garlic powder. Season with salt and pepper, to taste.
- Heat a medium-sized saucepan to a medium heat and melt 2 tablespoons butter.
- Whisk in the flour to make a roux.
- Slowly add the milk to the pan, and then add the bay leaf and the nutmeg. Keep whisking until the sauce is smooth and thickened.
- In a large lasagna dish, layer up the lasagna sheets, the artichoke and spinach mixture, and the béchamel, starting with a thin layer of béchamel so the lasagna sheets don't stick.
- Top with the grated mozzarella and breadcrumbs, along with a little black pepper.
- Bake in the oven for 45 minutes, until the lasagna sheets are soft and the top is golden.
|Calories per Serving
|764
|Total Fat
|38.8 g
|Saturated Fat
|22.8 g
|Trans Fat
|0.6 g
|Cholesterol
|122.5 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|72.8 g
|Dietary Fiber
|8.0 g
|Total Sugars
|8.8 g
|Sodium
|1,022.8 mg
|Protein
|33.6 g