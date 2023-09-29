Tuscan Spinach And Ricotta Crespelle Recipe

If you're a fan of classic French crepes, then there's no doubt that you'll love Italian crespelle — they're similar to crepes, though crespelle is typically treated like pasta and take a savory route with fillings, which is exactly the case with this Tuscan spinach and ricotta crespelle recipe, courtesy of developer Jessica Morone. "These are so cool because you make these eggy crepes, but they end up tasting like pasta," Morone explains. "The crepe batter is so easy to make and you can really use any filling of your choice for them."

While the thought of making a crepe-like dish in your own kitchen may be a bit intimidating, you can cook assuredly knowing that this recipe doesn't have any particularly difficult steps. You'll have to be a bit patient as the crespelle batter chills in the fridge, but otherwise, you can enjoy a cheesy, savory taste of Tuscany without having to opt for an expensive vacation to Europe.