16 Costco Shopping Hacks You'll Wish You Knew Sooner

To the well-prepared shopper, a visit to Costco is a grand adventure. This beloved bulk goods retailer is a Valhalla for discount shoppers, small-business owners, families — just about anybody looking for a deal. Costco stores carry everything from food and beverages to camping gear to electronics and home goods. The $60 Gold Star membership fee unlocks savings on gas, auto repair, medications, travel, and more — and the official Costco app contains its own little microcosm of pinch-yourself deals.

Costco also has a die-hard fan base rivaling that of Trader Joe's or Aldi, and its dedicated groupies are perpetually unearthing new tips and tricks for getting the most bang for your buck at the big box retailer, whether that means concocting a new creation at the food court or sniffing out online deals. Whether you're newly initiated to the Costco life or you're a longtime aficionado of the bulk goods store (like me), there are plenty of tips and tricks you can use to make the most of your membership.