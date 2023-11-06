The Clever Hack To Keep Wine Bottles Secured In Your Shopping Cart

Picture this: You're strolling through the aisles of your favorite store, and your shopping cart is loaded with the essentials, including a few bottles of your favorite wine. You turn a corner, and suddenly, the bottles start rolling around, clinking together, and threatening to create a mess. It's a scenario most people have faced, but there's a viral shopping cart hack that's here to save your bottles — and your sanity.

The secret to securing wine bottles in your shopping cart is as simple as it is effective, and it's all thanks to Costco that we can shop in peace now. Here's how it's done: Start by positioning the bottom of the wine bottle against the back of the small cart shelf, near the handle. This provides stability and prevents the bottle from sliding. Next, take the neck of the wine bottle and carefully thread it through the holes at the front of the shelf. Ensure that the neck is facing the inside of the cart. This step locks the bottle securely in place and prevents it from sliding sideways. With that, your wine bottle is now snugly nestled at the top of the cart, safe from rolling around and causing chaos in your shopping expedition.