11 Popular Chain Grocery Stores For Gluten-Free Snacks, Ranked
Eating gluten-free is no picnic in the park, especially because you have to sacrifice some of your favorite foods. Everyone knows the obvious foods like pizza and bagels — which are gluten-filled, and difficult to find quality gluten-free versions. However, many people forget that tons of the best snacks on earth also have gluten. When it comes to shopping for gluten-free snacks in grocery stores, it can truly be a hit or miss.
Not all grocery stores are the same in regards to what types of gluten-free snacks they offer. There are many popular brands out there that sell absolutely delicious gluten-free snacks, however most grocery stores only carry a few of those brands, and it's rare to find one place that has all of them. On the other hand, a lot of grocery stores who have their own private label tend to have their own versions of gluten-free snacks — and many of them end up being pretty delicious.
I'm a gluten-free eater myself, and one of my favorite things to do is scour the grocery store aisles for the gluten-free snack options. I love to try as many different brands and foods as I can, and am always up for a visit to a grocery store I haven't tried yet. Through my trials and tribulations, along with other reviews and feedback from other gluten-free eaters, I'm excited to share with you a ranking of the chain grocery stores that offer gluten-free snacks.
11. Aldi
Aldi is known for its incredibly great prices, which is a huge plus for gluten-free eaters. Gluten-free foods tend to be a bit more expensive than their gluten-filled counterparts, so anywhere that you can get some savings is a good choice. Although Aldi does sell gluten-free snacks, it's a better store to shop for frozen gluten-free meals, breads, and desserts than it is to stock up on snacks.
Aldi has its very own gluten-free private label called liveGfree. Unfortunately, the private label doesn't have an incredibly extensive list of snacks. One of the best snacks that it sells is the Sweet Chili Brown Rice Crisps. These have an enjoyable and indulgent flavor, and provide a great source of whole grains. As for the other popular brands, it doesn't really carry any purely gluten-free brands like the other grocery stores do. There are some gluten-free snack options that are just naturally gluten-free — however there aren't a lot of options for gluten-free snack alternatives to regularly gluten-filled snacks.
Overall, Aldi is the only grocery store we've seen that has its very own gluten-free branded food line, however it falls short with only a few snack options in the line. It doesn't make up for that shortage by offering other gluten-free snack brands, either.
10. Publix
Publix is a beloved grocery store that has a hot service counter, fresh produce, and endless aisles filled with hundreds of brands. For gluten-free eaters, it's a fairly good grocery store to visit. There isn't a specific aisle for the gluten-free snacks at Publix, however the labels on the price tags show a clear gluten-free label, making it easy for shoppers to decipher which foods are gluten-free and which aren't.
It carries great brands that sell gluten-free snacks like Nature's Bakery, The Gluten Free Brothers, and Absolutely! Gluten Free. The Nature's Bakery fig bars are delectable, and they are a great snack if you need a little extra fiber and sugar during the day. The Gluten Free Brothers have different flavor variations of snack bites, which have plant-based protein in them and can give some quick energy throughout the day.
The Publix private label brand has a few gluten-free snack options — however it's not nearly as extensive as some other stores. It has rice cakes, beef jerky, flavored potato chips, and flavored tortilla chips. There aren't many options for any gluten-free snacks that are alternatives to snacks that usually have gluten, however, which is a bummer.
9. The Fresh Market
The Fresh Market is a specialized grocery store that carries well known brands as well as more unique, off the wall brands. It's considered to be one of the more expensive grocery stores out there, however it does carry high-quality food, many of which are imported from Europe. When it comes to gluten-free snacks, The Fresh Market may be a place you want to check out.
The Fresh Market carries brands like Goodman Gluten Free, Capello's, Meli's, and Snow Days. These aren't commonly found amongst the aisles of other grocery stores, so if you want to find more unique brands all in one place, this is a good stop. Goodman Gluten Free has absolutely delicious desserts, like brownies and cookies. They are incredibly moist and taste like they are freshly baked. Meli's brand has mini cookies in little bags, which is good to have for when you're on the go. Over in the freezer section, Snow Days has gluten-free pizza bites, which are easy to heat up and can curb your appetite.
The Fresh Market does have its own private label, however it doesn't have many snacks that are deliberately made gluten-free. One great section of the store, however, that is gluten-free, is The Fresh Market packaged nuts. You can choose a custom amount of pounds that you'd like, and there are tons of different options from roasted cashews, walnuts, peanuts, and more. All of the nuts are gluten-free.
8. Kroger
Kroger is an average grocery store that offers tons of different types of food, and it also has a private label that many of its customers love. When it comes to shopping gluten-free at Kroger, there is a wide variety of options for meals and desserts. The snack selection isn't too bad, either. It carries brands like Glutino, Schar, and Pamela's — all of which are gluten-free brands. Glutino has wonderful pantry staples like table crackers and pretzels. Pamela's has some of the best gluten-free graham crackers out there, and even has different flavors like cinnamon and honey.
The true star of the show when it comes to gluten-free snacks at Kroger, however, is its private label brand, Simple Truths. It has yummy animal crackers (perfect for a snack or to throw in some chicken noodle soup), as well as light and crunchy almond crackers that come in various flavors like sea salt and pepper or buffalo. There is also a cornbread mix, which makes a moist and flavorful gluten-free cornbread. Overall, you'll be able to find a good amount of gluten-free snacks amongst many brands over at Kroger.
7. Stop and Shop
Stop and Shop carries many of the popular brands that people expect to find in a grocery store. Although it's not necessarily a "speciality" or "fancy" grocery store — it actually does a great job when it comes to offering gluten-free snacks. If you have a hankering for the Schar gluten-free snacks, Stop and Shop tends to carry a good variety of its products. The plain table crackers are a great product to have in your pantry, as they are extremely versatile and can be used for dips, cheese boards, and more. The shortbread cookies are also delicious — and they come in tiny little bite-sized pieces, perfect for a snack.
Stop and Shop has its own private label, Nature's Promise, which has a fair amount of gluten-free snacks. One unique snack is the Nature's Promise Crunchy Rice Rolls, which are thick rice sticks that come in a sweet honey cinnamon flavor as well as plain. The gluten-free peanut dark chocolate and almond protein granola bar is tasty, and definitely helps to curb your hunger while satisfying your sweet tooth. There are also some gluten-free cookie bites, tortilla chips, and puddings. Overall, the variety in the Nature's Promise gluten-free snacks isn't incredibly large, but it does have some products that are incredibly unique.
5. Costco
If you have a Costco card, you know just how convenient it is to be able to get all of your food in bulk every month. You also probably know that when it comes to snacks, Costco is an absolute gold mine. Is it like that for gluten-free snacks, however?
The answer is — yes! Amongst tons of brands that sell gluten-free snacks, there is also the Kirkland brand to choose from as well. Jojo's organic dark chocolate peanut butter filled bars are a great find, they are a decadent treat that will satisfy your sweet tooth. Bobo's has tasty oat bites that are filled with different types of fillings in the middle, and are perfect for a quick breakfast on the go or a mid-day snack. You can get personal sized bags of Pirate's Booty, which are corn-puffed snacks that are a healthier version of Cheetos Puffs. Think Thin sells gluten-free protein bars that have about 20 grams of protein — which is hard to find in the gluten-free world.
For Kirkland brand, it has its own protein bars that are gluten-free and also have an actually substantial amount of protein as well. You can choose from chocolate chip cookie dough or chocolate peanut butter chunk. There's also a variety pack if you love both flavors. If you love to buy in bulk, Costco is definitely a good choice to find some good gluten-free snack finds. You won't be able to find absolutely everything — but it can help you keep some basics stocked in your pantry.
5. Walmart
Walmart is the type of grocery store where if you're looking for something specific — you can almost always find it. It carries a large amount of food brands, and is generally very accessible in pricing due to storewide sales. Its private label, Great Value, tends to offer cheaper version of popular brand-name products. Many Walmart stores actually have its own gluten-free section, which makes it incredibly convenient for gluten-free eaters to find products.
It carries the popular brands like Schar, Bettergoods, Siete, and Quinn. Quinn sells filled pretzel nuggets in multiple flavors, which are absolutely delicious. Not many brands carry this type of gluten-free snack, so it's definitely one to snatch up if you ever see it. Bettergoods has interesting treats, like pineapple fried rice crackers. Amongst the variety of brands that sell gluten-free snack options, you'll be sure to find what you need.
For the Great Value brand, it has some standard options to choose from as well. There are oreo-like cookies, in both chocolate and vanilla flavors. You can pick up endless flavors of tortilla and potato chips, all of which are certified gluten-free. Other than that, there isn't much more from the Great Value brand. The good news is, however, that you can find the types of snacks that you do need from all of the other gluten-free snack brands that Walmart does carry.
4. Whole Foods
Whole Foods is a great place to shop for pantry staples, freshly made meals, and delicious produce. It carries a wide variety of brands, and also has its own brand — Whole Foods 365. The 365 brand carries hundreds of food options, both gluten-filled and gluten-free, and the prices are generally lower than other brands.
When it comes to gluten-free snacks, Whole Foods is a great place to stock up on your favorite snacking items. It carries popular brands that sell gluten-free items like Feel Good, Absolutely! Gluten Free, Siete, and From The Ground Up. Some of my favorite snack items at Whole Foods are actually in the freezer section. I love to have on hand the Feel Good Three Cheese Pizza Snacks (a gluten-free version of pizza rolls) and the mozzarella sticks as well. As for snacks in the pantry aisle, the Siete grain free cookies are flavorful and delicious, and the Mezcla protein bars are great to have on hand for a mid-day pick me up.
The 365 brand carries a good amount of gluten free options as well. I always pick up the 365 turkey jerky – and many people don't know this, but lots of jerky on the market isn't gluten-free. One of my favorite snacks that's a bit unique is the 365 Hazelnut Cocoa Pillows. They are corn and oat puffs with a chocolatey hazelnut filling, and are light, fluffy, and indulgent.
3. Target
The tried and true Target — a magical place where you can leave with a brand new rug for your living room, a Keurig, and a cart full of gluten-free treats. Target tends to carry a wide variety of brands when it comes to regular foods, and it does a fairly good job in the gluten-free realm as well. Some brands you can find there are Made Good, Simple Mills, and Crunchmaster. I always take advantage of the variety of Made Good foods at Target. I particularly love the snack bars — mainly because they come in different flavors, like berry, chocolate chip, and vanilla crisp. They are the perfect size for a quick pick-me-up, and a staple that I love to keep stocked up at all times.
Target's brand, Good & Gather, has a good variety of gluten-free snacks. Some of the highlights are the Organic Veggie Tortilla Chips which are salty, flavorful, and crispy, the rice and almond flour crackers (a solid snack staple), and the sea salt veggie chips. There are also a great variety of gluten-free granola and protein bars under the Good & Gather brand as well. All in all, Target's private label has one of the most extensive gluten-free offerings than a lot of other grocery stores.
2. Trader Joe's
Many people know that Trader Joe's is known for its delicious and interesting snacks. What people don't know is that it's also a great place to find some gluten-free treasures. Almost all of the food at Trader Joe's is made under its own private label, and something that I've always appreciated is that when a food is specifically made gluten-free at Trader Joe's, it's labeled right on the front of the packaging. They have gluten-free snacks scattered throughout the store, so there isn't a specific aisle.
Some of my favorite snacks to get at Trader Joe's are savory, crunchy treats. One of my recent favorites is the Savory Squares, which are a gluten-free snack that's similar to a Cheez-It. They're made with nut and seed flours, and are incredibly crunchy, cheesy, and addicting. There are tons of regular chip options, like variations of gluten-free tortilla chips. Trader Joe's always has interesting flavors, like quinoa and black bean tortilla chips and chili and lime rolled corn tortilla chips.
For sweet snacks, Trader Joe's carries many options that are variations on regular, gluten-filled brands. It has its own version of Oreo's, called Joe-Joe's, and carries gluten-free versions of the regular chocolate and cream flavor along with seasonal options, like candy cane. There are also delicious chocolate glazed donut holes (which is such a rare find in the gluten-free world). Another unique and yummy snack are the Sugared Rice Cracker Squares, which are a light, crunchy, and sweet snack.
1. Wegmans
Wegmans is truly a playground for people who eat gluten-free. Beyond its completely gluten-free sushi and gluten-free options in the market cafe — there is also a huge variety of gluten-free snacks that you can get. What's even better is that there is a dedicated aisle that is completely gluten-free. The fun doesn't stop there, however, because there are also other gluten-free snacks scattered around the store.
Wegmans carries many common brands that sell gluten-free snacks, like Snyder's, which has the crunchiest pretzels, The Good Crisp Company, which carries an amazing Pringles duplicate, and Simple Mills, which has delicious variations on Cheez-It type snacks. It also carries a large variety from the brand Schar, which makes some of the best quality gluten-free snacks, in my opinion. The shortbread cookies, chocolate thins, and hazelnut wafers are to die for.
Another great thing about Wegmans is that it has a large variety of gluten-free snacks under its own private label. Anything that has less than 20 parts per million of gluten from the private label will be explicitly labeled "gluten-free" on the front of the packaging. One of my favorite snacks from the Wegmans brand are the Four Cheese Brown Rice Crackers, which are satisfyingly crunchy and cheesy. Another great one is the Peanut Butter Puffs, which are a bit similar to the Reese's cereal.
Methodology
As someone who eats gluten-free, I am very well versed in what various grocery stores have to offer. With my own experiences, as well as recommendations I've received from other gluten-free folk, I was able to make this list. I narrowed it down to the grocery stores that are popular in the United States and that also carry gluten-free foods.
Using the grocery store's websites and item SKUs, I compared each store's overall availability of gluten-free food items, and the type of items they most commonly carry. I ranked for variety of brands as well, giving credit to grocery stores that have a wider selection of items from today's gluten-free snack companies. Having gluten-free options under a private label, like Costco, also merited second consider. However, when factored in, not all private labels inherently added a positive. Some private labels are high quality than others.