16 Gluten-Free Trader Joe's Snacks, Ranked Worst To Best

I pity those who have never had the pleasure of taking a quick stroll down the snack aisle at Trader Joe's. Even a passing glance at the shelves indicate how unique the grocer's snack section is. While you'll find some classic snacks, like potato chips and popcorn, much of the snack section contains goodies unique to the Trader Joe's brand. Luckily for many customers constantly on the watch for potential allergens, many of Trader Joe's snacks are free from soy, dairy, nuts, and gluten.

It comes as no surprise that Trader Joe's has an ample assortment of gluten-free snacks; after all, the chain has an entire section dedicated to gluten-free breads. And fortunately for gluten-intolerant customers, the gluten-free snacks the company carries aren't the least bit boring. You'll find ones coated with Asian-inspired seasonings or ample amounts of cheese, as well as some gluten-free twists on classic snack favorites. I decided to try and rank some gluten-free snacks from Trader Joe's based on their taste and texture and how well they compare to their gluten-containing counterparts.