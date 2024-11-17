16 Gluten-Free Trader Joe's Snacks, Ranked Worst To Best
I pity those who have never had the pleasure of taking a quick stroll down the snack aisle at Trader Joe's. Even a passing glance at the shelves indicate how unique the grocer's snack section is. While you'll find some classic snacks, like potato chips and popcorn, much of the snack section contains goodies unique to the Trader Joe's brand. Luckily for many customers constantly on the watch for potential allergens, many of Trader Joe's snacks are free from soy, dairy, nuts, and gluten.
It comes as no surprise that Trader Joe's has an ample assortment of gluten-free snacks; after all, the chain has an entire section dedicated to gluten-free breads. And fortunately for gluten-intolerant customers, the gluten-free snacks the company carries aren't the least bit boring. You'll find ones coated with Asian-inspired seasonings or ample amounts of cheese, as well as some gluten-free twists on classic snack favorites. I decided to try and rank some gluten-free snacks from Trader Joe's based on their taste and texture and how well they compare to their gluten-containing counterparts.
16. Papadums
I didn't have much of an expectation for Trader Joe's papadums. The lentil and chickpeas snacks look like a pretty average, albeit quite crispy, cracker on the package. In fact, I suspect the bright, eye-catching package may have been designed as such to compensate for the very lackluster crackers. Though I didn't have any expectations for these crisps, they still managed to disappoint me in nearly every way.
My first though upon biting into one of these crisps was that they were utterly and terribly bland. I should note here that the company recommends eating these as a dipping cracker alongside an accompaniment like hummus, tzatziki, or mango chutney, but to be quite honest, I'm not sure even a delicious dip could save these. The crisps also left an unpleasantly bitter aftertaste in my mouth. The texture was powdery in a way that made them feel chalky, and I found myself wishing they at least had a little more salt.
15. Mee krob snackers
I'm really sad to give Trader Joe's mee krob snackers such a low spot on my list, and I suspect this ranking may be particularly divisive. Though the mee krob makes for a great Trader Joe's snack pairing alongside some seaweed snacks, I had some qualms about eating it on its own. Again, I didn't know what to expect before trying this snack. Rather than being underwhelmed by the snackers, I found them to be unbalanced and rather confusing.
My first thought was that this snack was actually pretty good; the lime came through beautifully and complemented the sweet and savory bite. But as I kept chewing, my opinion of this snack went south. The snackers weren't quite as crispy as I'd hoped; they were actually pretty sticky. And, the cashews added an unpleasantly soft, almost mealy texture. They stuck in my teeth as I was chewing them and I didn't love the sweet, sticky aftertaste I was left with. Overall, the flavors of this snack weren't bad, but the textures were bad enough that I didn't want to eat another handful.
14. Ghosts & bats crispy potato snacks
Up next is a snack I did have slight expectations for. Since Trader Joe's ghosts and bats crispy potato snacks are a seasonal item, I expected them to be good enough to look forward to every fall. Instead, these are utterly forgettable, and their cute shapes must be what saves them from the seasonal item chopping block. I can see why this would be a popular buy for parents with picky kids, though.
These potato snacks really are nothing more and nothing less than fine. They're pretty bland, but there's nothing particularly bad about them. They tasted reminiscent of Lay's Poppables, a puffed potato snack that's slightly softer than potato chips. They're very thin and crispy, but lack the satisfying crunch that a thicker chip offers. Though they'd make an easy and universally palatable snack, there's nothing super noteworthy about them — which means I probably won't be seeking them out again.
13. Oven-baked cheese bites
I wanted to like Trader Joe's oven-baked cheese bites a lot more than I did, but ultimately, they were just a bit "too much" for my liking. I should preface this by saying, emphatically, that I absolutely adore cheese. Mozzarella sticks are my all-time favorite appetizer, I've never found a cheese board I didn't like, and my baked macaroni and cheese is famous among my friends and family.
Though I didn't like this snack as much as I thought I would, I can see some useful applications for it that would lead me to buy it again. The cheese bites are yummy, but they're intensely cheesy. They boast a sharp cheddar flavor that's so overwhelming that I didn't want to eat more than one at a time as a snack. However, I do think these would be absolutely delicious on gazpacho, in tomato soup, or as a crouton replacement in a Caesar salad.
12. Rice cracker medley
I'd hesitate to call Trader Joe's rice cracker medley the absolute best store-bought snack mix, but I'll venture a guess that it's up there for some people. I don't have much experience with savory snacks, though I am always delighted to find a new, unique offering with an interesting flavor combination. This is another one of Trader Joe's gluten-free snacks that I can see being divisive; I'd guess that some consumers adore the flavors while others would be completely turned off by them.
One big thing working in this snack's favor is its variety of textures. Each type of rice cracker offers something a little different; while some were ultra crunchy, others boasted a light crispiness. I found the rice cracker medley to be a bit spicy. And, the vinegar flavor was definitely noticeable. Unlike previous mentions on this list, this snack was by no means bland. It was intensely flavorful in a way that I could see as being a turn-off for some customers. Personally, I didn't mind its flavor, but I didn't think it was amazing.
11. Dark chocolate sunflower seed butter cups
Trader Joe's dark chocolate sunflower seed butter cups have to get some recognition for being "free" from a lot of allergens, including gluten, soy, dairy, tree nuts, and peanuts — plus, they're vegan. I always appreciate when a company can make a palatable, allergen-friendly version of a food that's usually chock-full of allergens, and I suspect these sunflower seed butter cups are quite popular among the company's target audience. For me, though, they left something to be desired.
I found the flavors of these sunflower seed butter cups to be pretty good. The biggest issue I had was with the proportions; I thought the thick chocolate exterior overpowered the sunflower seed butter in a way that made the whole cup fall flat. I also thought the sunflower seed butter needed some salt. The cup was a pretty middling pick for me, but again, it's far from bad. I think it's probably a delightful pick for those with numerous dietary restrictions.
10. Super seedy cheese snack bites
Trader Joe's super seedy cheese snack bites took the intensity of its oven-baked cheese bites and diluted it a bit. These are a savory, flavorful snack that's not too overwhelming. I don't see everyone liking this snack though — the peppercorns can be pretty potent if you get a bite of one, and overall the flavor is still fairly sharp — but I do think it offers a nicer, mellower taste than the other cheese bites.
These snack bites are rich, flavorful, and very savory. The quinoa helped balance out the intensity of the cheese without losing it, though it's still a sharp-tasting snack. The seeds kind of gave me the impression that I was snacking on bird food, and I even thought to put one in the bird feeder before deciding I'd rather save them for myself. These weren't my favorite snack and I likely won't seek them out again, but I'd munch on them if I found them on a charcuterie board.
9. Popcorn with herbs & spices
This popcorn wasn't what I expected, and after a couple bites, I didn't mind it at all. I expected this popcorn would be lightly savory and maybe taste slightly of oregano, thyme, or garlic. Instead, I was presented with an aromatic herb blend that left me wondering why I hadn't ever tried this popcorn before. Honestly, I kind of wanted to drizzle some tzatziki on it.
The dill and celery seed are strong and potent in this herby popcorn blend. So if you don't like either of these seasonings, you probably won't love this popcorn. However, if you usually add an seasoning packet to your popcorn (like ranch dressing mix), you may find this snack to be fairly addicting. Though it's not my favorite, I did enjoy it. I also found myself sorely tempted to sprinkle some Parmesan on it — or even better, to drizzle it with Parmesan butter.
8. Sweet & salty umami crunchies
I didn't know what to expect from Trader Joe's sweet and salty umami crunchies, so I set any possible expectations to the side before trying these tiny crackers. I was immediately drawn to their bite-sized serving size and hardly finished one before I found myself eating another, and another, and another. I was a bit baffled by my enjoyment of these, but noticed that they kept reminding me of sushi with every bite.
The soy sauce comes through beautifully in these crackers and I loved how crisp they were. Unlike the mee krob snackers, they weren't the slightest bit chewy,; they had a texture similar to the crispy oven-baked cheese bites. I could eat them on their own, but I also think they'd be delicious crushed up and added to Asian dishes like fried rice, pad Thai, or even a curry. I also think the flavor is mellow enough to be palatable to a wide audience, which gave this snack a few bonus points in my book.
7. Soft-baked snickerdoodles
Again, I have to give props to Trader Joe's soft-baked snickerdoodles for being incredibly allergen friendly; the cookies are free from wheat, milk, peanuts, tree nuts, eggs, soy, and sesame. I was a bit miffed about the size at first, as I was expecting a larger cookie. But after eating one, it made sense that the company chose to make the fairly dense and flavorful cookies bite-sized.
This is a very good recipe for an allergen-friendly version of a classic cookie. I loved the slight spiciness of the treats, and the cinnamon is present throughout the beginning, middle, and end. I'd call this an indulgent treat, especially for those folks with a sweet tooth. I'd absolutely have these as a snack option at a party to accommodate guests with dietary restrictions.
6. Organic corn chip dippers
Though you can buy a version of this snack at most grocery stores, Trader Joe's organic corn chip dippers get a high rating on this list because I'm temped to call them some of the best corn chips on the market. I wouldn't be surprised if they even rival Fritos as Hoda Kotb's favorite snack to eat with French onion dip. I could easily eat these alone, but pairing them with a queso or guacamole would make for a simple, perfect snack.
Not only are these chips the perfect size for dipping in any number of sides, but they hold up to the challenge, too. Anyone who's ever had a chip break mid-dip knows what I'm talking about. It takes a thick chip to carry the weight of a dense dip, and these corn chip dippers fit the bill. The only reason these don't rank higher is because they almost require a pairing to be enjoyed to the fullest extent.
5. Plantain chips
I should mention that I'm partial to Trader Joe's plantain chips — they're an easy, no-brainer buy whenever I head to the store. Though the store doesn't label the chips as being gluten-free, I suspect that may be because they could be exposed to cross-contamination. However, there are no gluten-based ingredients listed on the label.
These plantain chips are easy to get carried away with. They're crisp, crunchy, contain minimal ingredients, and it would be tempting to eat a whole bag of in a single sitting (yes, I'm speaking from experience). I always think they need a tad more salt, but I never mind eating them just as they are. Plus, the plantain chips make a great snack pairing with a variety of ingredients. For example, try pairing some with dried fruit or indulge in a plantain chips and dip snack.
4. Baked cheese crunchies
This is another simple snack that I'm partial to. In fact, I like Trader Joe's baked cheese crunchies more than Cheetos. They boast the same crunch, but have a more subtle flavor than the hit-you-in-the-face cheesiness that characterizes Cheetos. Plus, they contain around 40% less fat than other comparable snacks, which gives them some extra points.
The cheese crunchies also don't have as artificial of a flavor as other comparable snacks, though this could be simply because they're not as intensely cheesy. I love the texture of these snacks; they're thick and crunchy, and one I definitely get carried away with when eating them straight from the bag. It's a simple, delightful snack that I'll always love, and the only reason it isn't ranked higher on my list is because my top choices were simply more impressive.
3. Sour cream & onion-flavored rings
I've never met a sour cream and onion flavored snack I didn't like, but Trader Joe's sour cream and onion-flavored rings took my standard for the snack flavor to a whole new level. In fact, I'm surprised I haven't seen more versions of the ring-shaped snack on the market, as it seems like a no-brainer to make an onion-flavored snack that looks like onion rings. Regardless, I'm not complaining — as one of Trader Joe's absolute best snacks, it would probably be hard to top anyway.
The aroma of this snack hit me right when I opened the bag; they smelled absolutely amazing. They had a delightfully light, crispy crunch, and I would've never have guessed they're made from lentils and rice. I could easily have eaten the whole bag in one sitting; the sour cream was nice and tangy and the onion flavor was delightfully potent. They may make your breath smell less than pleasant, but you'll hardly care.
2. Gluten-free Joe-Joe's
Oreos, there's a new kid on the block, and his name is Joe-Joe. Shockingly, I hadn't had Trader Joe's take on the Oreo cookie before writing this, and I was surprised by how much they delighted me, especially considering that I'm an Oreo superfan.
The one thing that kept this cookie from taking the top spot on my list was that it wasn't quite as crisp as I would have liked. Otherwise, it was astounding. The vanilla creme was out-of-this-world rich and flavorful and packed a strong vanilla punch. The biggest thing that sold me on these cookies was that I wasn't left wishing for a Double Stuf version. Thee creme inside of the Joe-Joe's packed enough flavor to fall in perfect balance with the chocolate cookie.
1. Maple sea salt kettle popcorn
Finally, for my top pick: Trader Joe's maple and sea salt kettle corn. Given that I'm not the biggest kettle corn fan, it's fair to say that this popcorn absolutely blew me away. Unfortunately, it is one of Trader Joe's seasonal items, so you won't be able to find it year-round. Take my word for it and stock up on it while you can, and then buy a few more bags — it'll be gone before you know it.
This popcorn was addictive. The maple flavor was buttery and absolutely beautiful. Plus the kernels weren't super sweet and they didn't stick to my teeth, both of which are common issues I find with kettle corn. Rather, the company struck the perfect balance of sweet and salty, and somehow the popcorn melts in your mouth instead of breaking your teeth. Catch me buying this every fall and hiding the bags from my friends and family.
Methodology
There were a few factors that I kept in mind when ranking these snacks. Aside from taking taste and texture into consideration (which I always pay attention to when I'm doing food rankings), I also considered how snackable each of the items were. Was it easy to have a handful, or did I find myself not wanting more than one? Some snacks (like the oven-baked cheese bites) were too rich to munch on as a casual snack, which caused me to rank them lower.
I also looked for depth of flavor. As you may have noticed, many of my bottom picks were criticized for simply being too bland. Beyond that, snacks that I could see being enjoyed by a wider audience ranked higher than snacks that would appeal to particular palates. I also took allergens into consideration — if a snack managed to taste good while being free of a lot of allergens, it may have ranked higher than a comparable snack. Finally, I had to consider each snack's gluten-free qualities. Does a "typical" version of the snack have gluten and, if so, how does the gluten-free version compare? This caused some snacks, like the Joe-Joe's and snickerdoodles, to have relatively high rankings on my list.