More than a mere movie munch, popcorn is an excellent anytime snack whether you prefer yours microwaved with lots of butter or lightly popped on the stovetop. With so many fun bagged popcorn flavors to choose from, you may be wondering if there are any tips for making the best popcorn that might inspire you to craft your own salty or sweet version of the snack at home. While a bagged version is great in a pinch, making your own popcorn allows you to fully customize the flavors for a much more satisfying taste. To get the best popcorn possible, try adding your favorite seasoning packet to the batch and tasting the flavorful difference.

It's super simple to pick a packet of seasoning that will suit your popcorn preferences. Just about any style of packaged seasoning will work especially well as the mix is typically the consistency of a fine powder; if there's one thing to know about getting seasoning to stick to popcorn, it's that you need to make sure the spices are properly pulverized. There is a wide variety of different flavors ranging from savory and spicy to oh-so-sweet. Whatever you choose will be a snacktime winner.