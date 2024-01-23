For Seasoning That Sticks To Popcorn, Pulverize Your Spices

There's nothing better than a big bowl of buttery popcorn on a snuggly evening — other than a seasoned version of those warm kernels. Whether your clan likes spicy, subtly herby, or sugary sweet concoctions, tossing dried seasoning on hot popcorn is more art than happenstance. It all comes down to the consistency of any spices you choose. Will they stick to the popcorn kernels or slide with abandon to the bottom of the bowl?

The size, texture, and dried configuration of individual spices may be random as packaged, but it's actually more controllable than you might imagine. That's because all those dried spices need to be powdered, which you can easily achieve at home. Pulverizing spices into a powdered form makes it more likely that the seasonings will adhere to warm popcorn, and the finer the grind, the higher the chance of that happening.

If you have a spice grinder, you're well ahead of the popcorn game. Even a coffee grinder will do the trick; just grind any whole or chopped dried spices on the fine setting until they reach a powdery consistency. Remember to thoroughly clean the grinder after use, unless you don't mind your morning coffee tasting like spices. A food processor is a solid workhorse for spice grinding as well. Then there's the mortar and pestle method, which is even easier in some ways as it requires only a bowl, a pestle, and some good old-fashioned muscle power.