A Drizzle Of Balsamic Glaze Will Seriously Improve Your Popcorn
Few snacks rival the easy, simple comfort of a bowl of freshly made popcorn. Warm, buttery kernels popped to fluffy satisfaction — and salted or seasoned with homemade flavored salts or seasonal spices — offer the ideal recipe to munch on while catching up on your favorite shows and films. Yet, even something this close to perfection can be improved. Enter balsamic glaze: the sweet-yet-tart, syrupy addition that can transform an average serving of popcorn into a dish that whispers "gourmet" as you press play from the comfort of your couch.
Once you begin to experiment with balsamic-enhanced popcorn, you may be inspired to use the drizzle of balsamic glaze as an invitation to introduce other possible flavor combinations into your snack bowls. Pairing balsamic-glazed popcorn with shreds of Parmesan cheese, flaky sea salt, crunchy garlic, fried spring onions, or freshly cracked black pepper, for instance, can bring a whole new element to nibbling that may compete for your attention during your next binge-watching session.
Get the napkins ready
If you prefer your bowls of popcorn to offer a sweeter snacking experience (we see you, caramel-coated popcorn fanatics), reach for a honey balsamic glaze to swirl over your snack. To get creative in your kitchen, browse your local markets or shop at specialty online stores for flavored balsamic glazes that offer tastes of various fruits like apples, cherries, apricots, or mangoes. If your palate calls for a more mature approach to snack time, some balsamic glazes provide boozier touches with flavors of port, merlot, and wine added to the glaze.
Don't have balsamic glaze tucked away in your pantry, but still want to try this unique culinary upgrade? You can make your own balsamic glaze at home by simply boiling balsamic vinegar until it reaches a thicker, more viscous consistency. Once you have balsamic glaze on hand, you can drizzle it not only on top of your popcorn, but also on salads, toast, vegetables, and pizza to turn common recipes into more intriguing dishes.