The Absolute Best Store-Bought Snack Mix Is A No-Brainer

Snack mix is one of the best savory midday treats for when you can't decide between pretzels, crackers, or eating cereal straight out of the box. But that doesn't stop snack mixes, which are sold by brands like Utz and Munchies, from frequently being relegated to the back of the snack table at parties and events, where they are easily overshadowed by other, more popular options like potato chips.

In an effort to give snack mixes a platform, we sampled some of the most popular store-bought snack mixes out there and ranked them from worst to best, based on factors like consistency, flavor, and whether or not they had us coming back for a second handful or not. While the review process gave some more underdog brands a chance to shine, the real winner was clear from the beginning. Chex Mix original was lauded for its bite-sized pieces, sublime savoriness, and addictive qualities that sent us crawling back for "just another handful." While other brands were an amalgamation of average, or in some cases, below-average elements, Chex Mix put effort into every single piece that went in that bag, earning it the title of "best snack mix" by a long shot.