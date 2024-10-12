6 Snack Mixes, Ranked Worst To Best

Why have one when you can have it all? It's a query that I ponder when it comes to a lot of things — dogs, cute coffee mugs, and most recently, snack mixes.

These snack mixes are basically comprised of an assortment of ingredients — whether it be chips, crackers, nuts, or seeds — in the same container. It's important to note that snack mix (or pub mix, as it's otherwise called) is not the same thing as trail mix, which is comprised mostly of nuts and seeds. While you might want to use your trail mix as a power-up when you're out on a hike, I'd like to think that snack mix is made for couch potato-ing. It's salty, it's savory, and it will send your hand back into the container for "just another handful."

For this review, I tasted some of the most popular snack mixes out there and ranked them based on several factors. Since snack mixes are comprised of individual components (which, on their own, may be hits or misses), I tasted each component individually before I scooped up a handful and ate a medley of the components all at once. I looked for brands with a balanced flavor and consistency, meaning they're not too salty, as well as ones that had some novelty. The best snack mix, in my opinion, is one that you can scour for your favorite pieces or eat as a whole, cohesive bite.