What's The Difference Between Water Crackers And Rice Crackers?

There are many types of crackers to upgrade your charcuterie board, to serve with chicken or tuna salad, or to just eat on their own as a simple snack. Out of the many varieties out there, water and rice crackers are both good options if you prefer thin crackers with a nice crunch. It's always good to have a box of crackers (or two) in your pantry, but you should also know the differences, especially when serving them to guests. At a glance, water and rice crackers look similar but there are subtle differences that lie in their origins, which ingredients go into a batch, and the resulting taste and texture.

Water crackers are often served with cheese, and you might have heard of the popular brand Carr's Table Water Crackers. These are similar to those saltine crackers you might pair with soups or snack on when you're sick, made with flour and other additions like salt. They can be bland, which is why they work well with cheese and other flavor-rich foods. Rice crackers have Asian origins and are made with rice (hence the name) instead of the traditional wheat flour in water crackers.