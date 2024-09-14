Give Your Snack Dips An Upgrade By Dunking Plantain Chips

Whether it's Super Bowl Sunday or you're just setting out snacks for a backyard hang, chips and dip is an easy go-to. But with hardly any effort, you can level up your appetizer beyond just a bag of Ruffles — after all, your tasty dip (and your Cuban sandwiches) deserve a more flavorful companion.

Enter plantain chips, which are particularly beloved in Central American, South American, and Caribbean cuisine. They're a simple replacement for their potato counterparts, as you can buy them in bags from the grocery store (although you can also whip them up from scratch at home). Plantain chips are — as their name suggests — made from plantains, fruits similar to bananas but with only a lightly sweet flavor. However, they boast plenty of starch, making them an excellent swap for spuds when it comes to using them for chips. When they're sliced, seasoned, and either baked or deep-fried, they produce the perfect combination of salty and sweet flavors with plenty of crunch. Because you get those additional slightly sugary notes mixing with whatever seasonings your particular chips offer, you can drag them through either savory or sweet dips.